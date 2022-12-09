Share Market Mid-day report: Sensex, Nifty trades in red; Asian markets rise

Indian equity indices were trading lower in the mid-day session with BSE Sensex down more than 200 points and NSE Nifty falling below the 18,550 level. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 354.59 points or 1.29% to 27,929.02, Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index advanced 161 points or 1.45% to 11,266.02, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 8.82 points or 0.28% to 3,206.17, South Korea’s KOSPI grew 13.13 points or 0.55% to 2,384.21 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 390 points or 2.01% to 19,840.21.

In the late morning trade, BSE Sensex fell 245 points or 0.39% to 62,325.56 at 11:40 PM (IST). It touched an intraday low of 62,295.15 and a high of 62,735.42. Top gainers were IndusInd Bank (up 1.48%), Nestle India (up 1.18%), Sun Pharma (up 1.16%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.96%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.92%). The top losers were HCL Tech (down 6.77%), Infosys (down 3.16%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.94%), Wipro (down 1.80%) and TCS (down 1.46%).

On the other hand, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 63.55 points or 0.34% at 18,545.80. It touched an intraday low of 18,537.45 and a high of 18,664.70. Top gainers were IndusInd Bank (up 1.41%), Sun Pharma (up 1.15%), Nestle India (up 1.13%), Adani Ports (up 0.83%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.79%). Top losers were HCL Tech (down 6.86%), Infosys (down 3.12%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.86%), Wipro (down 1.56%) and TCS (down 1.36%).

In the sectoral indices, Nifty bank was up 0.38%, Nifty Auto was up 0.10%, Nifty PSU bank was up 1.15% while Nifty IT fell 2.71% and Nifty Realty was down 0.59%. The volatility Index India VIX fell 1.39%.