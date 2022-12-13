Share Market Mid-day report: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Asian markets mixed

Indian equity indices rose on Tuesday in the mid-day session as the CPI inflation data came in lower than expected. The market sentiment improved following a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points and NSE Nifty climbed 0.26%. In other Asian markets Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 115 points or 0.41% to 27,957.33, Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 83 points or 0.74% to 11,092.49, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 4 points or 0.13% to 3,174.72, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 6.45 points or 0.27% to 2,366.57 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 110 points or 057% to 19,574.36.

The BSE Senex was up 0.41% at 62,385.94 at 11:20 AM (IST). It touched an intraday high of 62,405.18 and a low of 62,129.57. Top gainers were Bajaj Finance (up 2.03%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.50%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.36%) and HCL Tech (up 1.33%). Top losers were Tata Steel (down 0.49%), Power Grid (down 0.49%), Kotak Bank (down 0.27%), Titan (down 0.22%) and Asian Paints (down 0.16%).

The NSE Nifty rose 81 points to 18,578.15. It touched an intraday high of 18,581.60 and a low of 18,490.20. Top gainers were Bajaj Finance (up 2.11%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.72%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.53%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.44%) and Tata Motors (up 1.42%). Top losers were UPL (down 1.01%), Apollo Hospital (down 0.89%), BPCL (down 0.62%), Power Grid (down 0.51%) and Tata Steel (down 0.45%).

In the sectoral indices, Nifty bank was up 0.59%, Nifty Auto was up 0.62%, Nifty PSU bank was up 2.26% while Nifty IT fell 2.71% and Nifty FMCG was down 0.15%. The volatility Index India VIX fell 1.22%.