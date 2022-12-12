Share Market Mid-day report: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally; Asian markets trade in red

Domestic equity indices were trading marginally higher in the mid-day session on Monday with BSE Sensex rising 37.55 points and NSE nifty up 0.06%. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 48.87 points or 0.18% to 27,853.39, Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index dipped 86.85 points or 0.77% to 11,179.17, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 21 points or 0.66% to 3,185.93, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 13.66 points or 0.57% to 2,375.38 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 410 points or 2% to19,490.60.

BSE Sensex in the late morning session rose 0.06% to 62,219.22 at 11:00 AM (IST). It touched an intraday high of 62,239.42 and low of 61,676.15. Top gainers were IndusInd Bank (up 1.16%), HDFC Bank (up 1.09%), Nestle India (up 0.93%), HDFC (up 0.72%) and Maruti (up 0.66%). Top losers were Asian Paints (down 1.90%), Infosys (down 1.47%), Sun Pharma (down 1.18%), Titan (down 0.81%) and Kotak Bank (down 0.71%).

NSE Nifty on the other hand was trading 10.45 points higher at 18,507.05. It touched an intraday high of 18,521.55 and low of 18,345.70. Top gainers were Coal India (up 1.84%), Divis Lab (up 1.31%), HDFC Bank (up 1.02%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.02%) and Nestle India (up 0.91%). Top losers were Asian Paints (down 2.19%), Infosys (down 1.46%), Titan (down 1.06%), Sun Pharma (down 1.05%) and HDFC Life (down 1.02%).

In the sectoral indices, Nifty bank was up 0.20%, Nifty Auto was up 0.25%, Nifty PSU bank was up 0.05% while Nifty IT fell 2.71% and Nifty Realty was down 0.38%. The volatility Index India VIX fell 0.11%.