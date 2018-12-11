Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open sharply lower after Urjit Patel’s exit; state poll outcome eyed

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets are likely to open sharply lower after RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation and ahead of the crucial state elections outcome. Earlier, SGX Nifty was trading sharply lower at levels around 10,340 versus Nifty December Future’s Monday close of 10,515, indicating an extremely weak opening for the Indian stock markets today. Asian markets failed to hold gains from Wall Street as both Japanese & South Korean equities were trading near low point of the day. Major US indices ended positive on Monday as Dow Jones staged a smart recovery by erasing a 500-point drop in another whipsawing session on Wall Street.
“Mr. Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI’s Governor may create temporary flutter in the markets that are waiting expectantly to know which way the citizens of 3 crucial Hindi Heartland States have voted. Global headwinds like escalating trade war between US & China, Britain’s Parliamentary vote on Brexit and fears of slowdown in global economic growth in 2019 has already led to a sharp spike in risk aversion for risk assets like equities,” Ajay Bodke,CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd said. We bring to you live updates.
Raghuram Rajan on Monday reacted to Urjit Patel’s decision to step down as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and said that he has made a statement that the autonomy of the central bank should not be undermined. “Believe resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel is a matter of great concern. Resignation by a government servant is a note of protest when faced with circumstances they cannot deal with,” Raghuram Rajan told ET Now. While refusing to speculate what led to Urjit Patel’s resignation, he advised the government to take “extreme care” in its relationship further with the RBI. “Need to understand what prompted this act by Urjit Patel,” he told the news channel.
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday warned that Urjit Patel’s resignation as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor will be bad for the economy. He advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call Urjit Patel and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest. He also sad that Urjit Patel should have stayed till July, until the next governor came to power. “His resignation will be bad for our economy, RBI & govt. He should at least stay till July until the next govt comes to power. A PM should call him and find out the reason, and dissuade him from leaving in the larger public interest,” Subramanian Swamy told news agency ANI.
According to global banks brokerage firms Nomura, Deutsche Bank and CLSA, while the exit polls might have got BJP thinking on its strategy for the elections, the final outcome will be very different. In an interview to ET Now, Harsha Upadhayaya of Kotak AMC said that election outcome will weigh on the sentiment in the short run, and stock market will continue to remain volatile. “In the very short-term, liquidity and investor sentiment drag the markets, but in the longer term usually fundamentals take over. As far as we are concerned, a lot of factors impacting economy have turned favourable now. The only factor left out is the state elections, followed by its likely impact on the general elections. Our sense is during this period, the stock market is likely to continue to remain volatile,” Harsha Upadhaya of Kotak AMC told ET Now.
This was already a volatile week for markets in India, with state elections set to offer a lens on next year’s national vote. Then came the central bank governor’s shock resignation. Urjit Patel quit on Monday citing personal reasons, a decision that some investors took as a new fissure in the Reserve Bank of India’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Reaction was swift, with rupee non-deliverable forwards weakening. The biggest exchange-traded fund dedicated to Indian stocks, the iShares MSCI India ETF, slumped the most in two years. Futures on the Nifty 50 Index extended declines Tuesday, sliding as much as 2.4 percent. American depository receipts for HDFC Bank Ltd. dropped the most since February, Bloomberg reported.
Oil prices on Tuesday clawed back some of their losses from the previous day as Libya’s National Oil Company declared force majeure on exports from the El Sharara oilfield, which was seized at the weekend by a local militia group. Despite that, overall sentiment on oil prices remained weak amid worries over global stock markets and doubts that planned supply cuts led by producer club OPEC will be enough to rein in oversupply. International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.30 per barrel at 0206 GMT, up 33 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported.
