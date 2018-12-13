Share market live updates: Sensex opens 245 pts higher, Nifty above 10,800; Yes Bank share price zooms 4%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets opened higher, tracking positive global and domestic cues, after the appointment of the new RBI governor and uncertainty surrounding state election outcome receded. The 30-share Sensex rallied 245 points to 36,025.81, while the Nifty 50 opened above the psychological 10,800-level. Yes Bank share price gained more than 4% to hit Rs 194.30, ahead of its board meet scheduled later today.
Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 10, 830, about 41.50 points higher indicating a positive start for the domestic markets. Dow rose more than 150 points on trade-deal hopes, but closes well off session highs in yesterday’s session. Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its markets, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates from today’s session.
Shares of India's major drug-maker Sun Pharma slumped in trade on Thursday morning, after SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi said yesrerday that the capital market regulator is examining the whistleblower complaint against Dilip Shanghvi-led firm. Sun Pharma share price slumped more than 3% to intra-day low of Rs 418. A whistleblower had approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter Shanghvi and others. "There is a whistleblower complaint which we are examining. I have nothing more to add," Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after its board meeting.
In a series of reforms, market regulator SEBI has allowed mutual funds “to allow mutual funds to create segregated portfolios with respect to debt and money market instruments subject to various safeguards”. The creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism which is followed to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio. SEBI has also cleared easing of norms to start startup listings. The market regulator also proposed to extend offer-for-sale mechanism to reduce stake in listed firms. It also relaxed putting together of investment limit norms for well-regulated foreign investors, it added.
Read full story here: SEBI board meet outcome: 3 big reforms from mutual fund risk management to start up listing
Shares of micro-finance lender Bandhan Bank zoomed in trade on Thursday morning after the firm announced opening of new branches by year end. Bandhan Bank share price gained more than 7.8% to hit intra-day high of Rs 509. Notably, The Reserve Bank of India allowed Bandhan Bank to open as many as 40 new branches, the first time since it put a restriction on the bank's branch opening spree three months back.
Yes Bank shares advanced 4.04% to hit intra-day high of Rs 194.30.According to a filing by Yes Bank on the exchanges as on 21 November, the board meeting will be held on 13 December to consider appointment of a new chairman, two independent directors to replace departing directors, and the CEO search panel’s recommendation to appoint a successor to the current MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. The bank also said that its promoters are seeking a mutual resolution to ensure better support and coordination for outstanding issues.
The domestic stock markets opened higher, tracking positive global and domestic cues, after the appointment of the new RBI governor and uncertainty surrounding state election outcome receded. The 30-share Sensex rallied 245 points to 36,025.81, while the Nifty 50 opened above the psychological 10,800-level. Yes Bank share price gained more than 4% to hit Rs 194.30, ahead of its board meet scheduled later today. A look at Sensex live heatmap.
U.S. stocks closed up on Wednesday afternoon, though well below their session highs as investors pulled back in the last few minutes of trading despite optimism about U.S.-China trade relations and some reassuring signs in British politics. U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, said trade talks were under way with China. Traders said China made the first major purchase of U.S. soybeans since Washington and Beijing agreed to a temporary trade truce this month, Reuters reported.
Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its markets. Sterling rallied from a 20-month low after the vote, and was holding onto gains early in the Asian trading day, trading at $1.2629. Any respite for sterling was expected to be brief, however, as May appeared no closer to getting her EU divorce agreement through parliament, raising the risk of a chaotic exit in March, Reuters reported.
U.S. oil prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by a drawdown in inventories and by signs of easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Oil prices have also been supported by OPEC-led supply curbs announced last week, although gains have been muted after the producer group lowered its 2019 demand forecast. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.27 per barrel at 0020 GMT, up 0.23 percent from their last settlement.International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, Reuters reported.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a political crisis over her Brexit deal, winning a crucial vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party. May is now immune from a leadership challenge for at least a year. She secured 63 per cent votes with 200 in favour of her and 117 against, out of a total of 317 of her Conservative Party MPs. The vote had been triggered earlier in the day after the required 48 MPs from her Tory party filed letters of no-confidence with the influential 1922 Committee.
Read full story: Brexit deal: UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins vote of confidence