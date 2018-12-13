Share market live updates: Sensex opens 245 pts higher, Nifty above 10,800; Yes Bank share price zooms 4%

Share market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 10, 830, about 41.50 points higher indicating a positive start for the domestic markets.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets opened higher, tracking positive global and domestic cues, after the appointment of the new RBI governor and uncertainty surrounding state election outcome receded. The 30-share Sensex rallied 245 points to 36,025.81, while the Nifty 50 opened above the psychological 10,800-level. Yes Bank share price gained more than 4% to hit Rs 194.30, ahead of its board meet scheduled later today.

Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 10, 830, about 41.50 points higher indicating a positive start for the domestic markets. Dow rose more than 150 points on trade-deal hopes, but closes well off session highs in yesterday’s session. Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its markets, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates from today’s session.