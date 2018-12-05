Share market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 150 pts, Nifty below 10,850; Tata Motors down 3%

Share market LIVE updates: The headline indices, Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning after a selloff in global equities amid concerns over US-China trade negotiations and global economic growth, and ahead of the RBI Policy meet outcome. The 30-share Sensex plunged 175 points in the morning trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below the psychological 10,850 level.
During the day, RBI Policy meet decision outcome will also weigh on the sentiment. According to brokerage expectations, the RBI is set to keep key policy rates unchaged at 6.5%. SGX Nifty futures traded 53 points down at 10,859.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. We bring to you live updates:
Tata Motors stock emerged as major loser in the Sensex, after S&P Global Ratings cut Tata Motors's long-term rating deeper into junk, the second downgrade for the Indian automaker in five months.
"The Backdrop for Monetary Policy is pretty much challenging. The GDP figures, after making high of over 8%, have fallen sharply to 7.1% level down by 15%. The lower than expected expansion of GDP has put pressure on domestic markets. Private consumption has weakened to 7% while agriculture growth has eased down to 3.8% as per GDP Data. Inflation is currently at 12 month low of around 3.3%. We already are witnessing a liquidity squeeze owing to the IL&FS fiasco and Govt. and RBI tangled over Credit availability to MSME. We understand that this time no change in rates is widely expected as Central Bank would like to patiently watch the Scene. As Far as Markets go, the Traders have already priced in the uncertainty. We see a Higher Put Call Ratio implying more Puts being traded against Calls. The Implied Volatility has increased in Out of the money strikes and Nifty having a range bound session suggest that we can see Major Action in coming days," Mr. Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told FE Online.
Asian stocks slid on Wednesday, dragged down by Wall Street’s tumble as sharp declines in long-term U.S. Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth. Global equities have been shaken as a flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve fans worries about a recession, and on growing doubts that Washington and Beijing will be able to clinch a substantive trade deal during a temporary cease-fire agreed at the weekend.
Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by swelling U.S. inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China’s government warned of increasing economic headwinds. International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 per barrel at 0240 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.1 percent from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.64 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1 percent, from their last close.
The shares of private sector airline, Jet Airways will assume focus after media reports said that promoter Naresh Goyal has assured the pilot union of fund infusion by mid-December. Inorder to provide an impetus to the cash-strapped airline, the firm would bring on board a new investor in two-three months to the company told its pilots at a meeting last week, sources told CNBC TV18.
Tata Motors shares will also assume focus after S&P Global Ratings cut Tata Motors’s long-term rating deeper into junk, the second downgrade for the Indian automaker in five months, citing headwinds for the company’s Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary.