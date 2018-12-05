Share market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 150 pts, Nifty below 10,850; Tata Motors down 3%

Share market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty futures traded 53 points down at 10,859.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Share market LIVE updates: The headline indices, Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning after a selloff in global equities amid concerns over US-China trade negotiations and global economic growth, and ahead of the RBI Policy meet outcome. The 30-share Sensex plunged 175 points in the morning trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below the psychological 10,850 level.

During the day, RBI Policy meet decision outcome will also weigh on the sentiment. According to brokerage expectations, the RBI is set to keep key policy rates unchaged at 6.5%. SGX Nifty futures traded 53 points down at 10,859.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. We bring to you live updates: