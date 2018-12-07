Share Market Live updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 10,650; HCL Tech shares down 4%

Share market live updates: SGX Nifty futures was trading 67 points higher at 10,691, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Share market Live updates: The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty- opened higher on positive global cues, following the OPEC meet and US Federal Reserve’s signal to pause rate hikes. The 30-share Sensex rallied about 200 points on open to 35,540.49 while the Nifty 50 opened above the 10,650-mark. HCL Tech shares plunged 4% to Rs 958.15 after the firm agreed to acquire some software assets from IBM for $1.8 billion, in one of the biggest acquisitions by an Indian IT firm.

Earlier, SGX Nifty futures was trading 67 points higher at 10,691, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty. Asian shares fought to sustain the slimmest of recoveries on Friday amid speculation the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with U.S. rate hikes, while oil fell anew as producers bickered over the details of an output cut, Reuters reported. Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by OPEC’s decision to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia. Here are live updates: