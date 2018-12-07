Share Market Live updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 10,650; HCL Tech shares down 4%

Share market Live updates: The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty- opened higher on positive global cues, following the OPEC meet and US Federal Reserve’s signal to pause rate hikes. The 30-share Sensex rallied about 200 points on open to 35,540.49 while the Nifty 50 opened above the 10,650-mark. HCL Tech shares plunged 4% to Rs 958.15 after the firm agreed to acquire some software assets from IBM for $1.8 billion, in one of the biggest acquisitions by an Indian IT firm.
Earlier, SGX Nifty futures was trading 67 points higher at 10,691, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty. Asian shares fought to sustain the slimmest of recoveries on Friday amid speculation the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with U.S. rate hikes, while oil fell anew as producers bickered over the details of an output cut, Reuters reported. Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by OPEC’s decision to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia. Here are live updates:
The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty- opened higher on positive global cues, following the OPEC meet and US Federal Reserve's signal to pause rate hikes. The 30-share Sensex rallied about 200 points on open to 35,540.49 while the Nifty 50 opened above the 10,650-mark. Shares of Reliance Industries jumped about 1% in the morning trade. We take a look at live heatmap.
Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by OPEC’s decision to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia. International Brent crude oil futures fell below $60 per barrel early in the session, trading at $59.50 per barrel at 0144 GMT, down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.24 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.5 percent.
Also read: Crude oil drops as OPEC makes supply cut dependent on Russian support
The dollar struggled to recover against its key rivals in Asian trade Friday, hobbled by renewed speculation of an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, perhaps as soon as it delivers a widely expected rate hike later this month. Of particular concern for dollar bulls has been the recent sharp falls in U.S. treasury yields, with an inversion of the yield curve signalling a sharp economic slowdown or even a recession down the road.
Also read: US dollar struggles on lower US yields, US Fed pause talk
Asian shares fought to sustain the slimmest of recoveries on Friday amid speculation the Federal Reserve might be “one-and-done” with U.S. rate hikes, while oil fell anew as producers bickered over the details of an output cut. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.4 percent, though that followed a 1.8 percent drubbing on Thursday.
Also read:Asia shares struggle to rally, oil skids further
HCL Technologies, India’s third-largest information technology services company, has agreed to acquire some software assets from IBM for $1.8 billion, in one of the biggest acquisitions by an Indian IT firm. As part of the deal, HCL is buying IBM’s seven businesses focused on markets such human resources and as e-commerce, the company said in a statement, adding that software products it is buying represent a total addressable market of more than $50 billion.
Also read: HCL Technologies to acquire seven IBM software assets for $1.8 billion