Share market LIVE updates: Sensex extends loss, Nifty slips below 10,850 as financials drag; Infosys up 2%

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity market — snapped their six-day gaining streak and slipped into the negative territory on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers, a surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling pressure in most financials, auto and realty stocks. The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points to a low of 36,070.63 points in early morning trade. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,850 level. IT stocks gained on the back of a weak rupee.

Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline, said a Reuters report. In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday after surging 4 percent the day before on the U.S.-China trade truce, and ahead of a key OPEC meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts, it added.