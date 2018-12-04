Share market LIVE updates: Sensex extends loss, Nifty slips below 10,850 as financials drag; Infosys up 2%

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity market — snapped their six-day gaining streak and slipped into the negative territory on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers, a surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling pressure in most financials, auto and realty stocks. The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points to a low of 36,070.63 points in early morning trade. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,850 level. IT stocks gained on the back of a weak rupee.
Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline, said a Reuters report. In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday after surging 4 percent the day before on the U.S.-China trade truce, and ahead of a key OPEC meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts, it added.
The dollar slipped in Asia on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows, a sign some investors were wagering the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its rate hikes, said a Reuters report. The weakness in the dollar comes against the backdrop of a temporary truce in the US-China trade conflict, which has bolstered investor confidence in riskier currencies versus the safe-haven greenback. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.94% on Tuesday, its lowest level since mid-September. The difference in yield between the U.S. 2-year and 10-year tightened to its smallest since July 2007.
Weak global cues and heavy selling pressure in financials, auto and realty indices dragged the NSE Nifty lower on Tuesday. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, pharma, metals and media indices traded in the green.
After India’s largest FMCG giant HUL announced a mega merger with GSK Consumer, picking up the iconic Horlicks and Boost brands, brokerages see a lot of positives for HUL from the deal. Interestingly, HUL shares have gained by about 4.2% from Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,774.3. HUL share priced gained 1.2% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,848.95 on NSE this morning. Taking stock of the mega deal, Deutsche Bank said that the merger will provide a boost to earnings for HUL. The deal is seen to be margin and EPS accretive by 5% in FY20. The company can unlock significant scale and synergy benefits on costs. Deutsche Bank has upgraded the share price target to Rs 2,100. HUL shares are trading at about Rs 1,813.10. Deutsche Bank’s target price implies an upside of more than 15% from the current market prices.
The Nifty IT index traded with gains today, with shares of Infibeam Avenues up over 7% during the mid-morning trade deals. Mindtree was the only loser on the IT index. Infosys and HCL Technologies gained over 1% each.
Welspun Enterprises shares jumped over 3% in early morning trade today after the company said it has inked a pact with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 2,005 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu. Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose 3.33% to a high of Rs 114.80 per share on the BSE. "NHAI and Welspun Sattanathapuram Nagapattinam Road Private Limited (WSNRPL), a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises Ltd, have executed the Concession Agreement on December 3, 2018 for four-laning of Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam section of NH-45A (New NH -332) in Tamil Nadu," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Monday.
Gold prices rose on Tuesday, after hitting a more than one-month high earlier in the session, as the dollar stumbled after the United States and China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict that rattled global markets, said a Reuters report. Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,235.78 per ounce at 0400 GMT. Prices touched a peak of $1,236.01 earlier in the session, their highest since November 2. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,240.3 per ounce.
The BSE Sensex snapped its six-day gaining streak and slipped into the negative territory on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers and a surge in crude oil prices. Around 10.15 am, the Sensex was trading at 36,129.25 points, down 111.75 points or 0.31% lower. HDFC slipped nearly 2% on the index, while HDFC Bank shares were trading lower by over 1%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index traded with losses of 0.45%, with most PSU bank shares in the red. SBI was trading lower by 0.47%. However, shares of Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank were trading marginally higher. Check out the stock here:
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 70.55 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid strengthening of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices. Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, PTI reported quoting forex dealers. Besides, investors were treading the cautious path ahead of the RBI policy decision. The rupee opened lower at 70.50 a dollar and dropped further to quote at 70.55, 9 paise down over its previous close. On Monday, the local unit snapped its four-day rising streak and dropped by 88 paise, its biggest single-day loss in more than three months, to close at 70.46 against the US currency.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a relief rally petered out amid rising doubts over whether China and the United States will be able to resolve trade differences. An inverted U.S. yield curve also raised concerns about a possible recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% as Chinese equity markets struggled to move out of negative territory. Chinese blue-chip shares in Shenzhen and Shanghai were slightly weaker, and the benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged barely higher. Shares in Hong Kong lost 0.3%. Australia shares gave up 0.8% and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 1.3% lower.
Sun Pharma shares rose over 2% in early morning trade today after the drug major said it has not received any query so far from the markets regulator Sebi regarding a whistleblower complaint regarding alleged irregularities by the company. Shares of the company rose by 2% to a high of Rs 464.70 per share on the BSE. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical had dived 7.5% on Monday after reports said markets regulator Sebi may reopen an insider trading case against the firm and probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters.
RCom emerged as the most traded stock by volume on the NSE during the first half an hour of trade today. Check out the other stocks here:
Shares of Yes Bank surged over 2% to a high of Rs 182.50 on the BSE in early morning trade today after the bank announced the appointment of T S Vijayan, former Irdai chairman, as an additional director for five years with immediate effect. "We would like to inform that the board of directors of the bank on December 3, 2018, have approved the appointment of T S Vijayan as an additional director (independent) of the bank with immediate effect and his appointment as independent director for a period of 5 years...," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The NSE Nifty, after opening marginally lower, extended losses and traded lower by 15.65 points or 0.14% at 10,868.10 points. Yes Bank was the top Nifty gainer, up 2%, while M&M slipped over 2% and was the top Nifty drag.
Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers and a surge in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex was trading 3.98 points or 0.01% lower at 36,237.02 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 10,880 points, down 3.75 points or 0.03%. The rupee slipped 5 paise to open at 70.51 against the US dollar.