  Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; M&M down 2%, PSU banks trade in red

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; M&M down 2%, PSU banks trade in red

By: | Updated:Dec 04, 2018 9:20 am

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty -- the benchmark indices of the domestic equity market -- opened marginally lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers and a surge in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex was trading 3.98 points or 0.01% lower at 36,237.02 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 10,880 points, down 3.75 points or 0.03%.

Share market LIVE today, BSE live, NSE live updates

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity market — opened marginally lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers and a surge in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex was trading 3.98 points or 0.01% lower at 36,237.02 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 10,880 points, down 3.75 points or 0.03%. The rupee slipped 5 paise to open at 70.51 against the US dollar.

Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline, said a Reuters report. In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday after surging 4 percent the day before on the U.S.-China trade truce, and ahead of a key OPEC meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts, it added.

Live Blog

Share Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar, Latest Stock Market News, NSE, BSE

Share market on Monday: Extending gains for the sixth consecutive session, Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark equity indices closed trade in the positive territory led by gains in most metals, pharma, PSU banks, IT and FMCG stocks. The BSE Sensex closed Monday’s trade 46.70 points or 0.13% higher at 36,241 points. The NSE Nifty was just shy of the 10,900 mark and closed 7 points or 0.06% up at 10,883.75 points. Yes Bank was the top Sensex gainer, while Sun Pharma was the top drag, down 7%. On the NSE, Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top Nifty gainer.
