Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; M&M down 2%, PSU banks trade in red

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity market — opened marginally lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers and a surge in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex was trading 3.98 points or 0.01% lower at 36,237.02 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 10,880 points, down 3.75 points or 0.03%. The rupee slipped 5 paise to open at 70.51 against the US dollar.

Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the U.S.-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline, said a Reuters report. In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday after surging 4 percent the day before on the U.S.-China trade truce, and ahead of a key OPEC meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts, it added.