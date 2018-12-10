Share market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 600 pts, Nifty nears 10,500; Kotak Mahindra slumps 3%; RIL down 4%

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty extended losses after opening lower tracking weak global and domestic cues, as a sell- off witnessed in US equities, and state election results weigh. The 30-share Sensex plunged 657 points to hit the day’s low at 35,016.08, while the Nifty 50 is trading near the 10,500-level. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped 3% to Rs 1,242. RIL share price plunged more than 4% to emerge among the top 5 losers in Nifty.
Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as a weaker than expected jobs report and US China trade tensions weigh. The SGX Nifty was trading 115.50 points lower, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.
Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from Friday when producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated producers agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.15 per barrel at 0129 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. We take a look at live updates.
The Sensex is down about 600 pts in trade with all the stocks in the index trading in deep red. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is trading 4% down at Rs 1,133 on BSE this morning. Among the other major losers are shares of Adani Ports, Powergrid and Coal India, all down by more than 3% each.
Rupee on Monday opened at a 3-week low at Rs 71.31 per US dollar as against the previous close of Rs 70.80 per US dollar. The local unit fell as much as 0.84 percent or 59 paise in the early trade. On Friday, the domestic currency had staged a mild recovery to close with a gain against the greenback in line with rally in domestic stocks and positive global cues. The 10-year bond yields are also at one-week high of 7.51 percent.
Shares of India's major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reversed gains, plunging by more than 3% to Rs 1,242. Kotak Mahindra Bank reversed gains Friday after the bank clarified on Berkshire Hathaway’s stake buy report. Kotak Mahindra Bank has clarified that it is unaware of any plans by Berkshire Hathaway to buy a 10% stake in the company. Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on the exchages that it has nothing to report to the exchanges on the news item that appeared on CNBC TV18. Earlier, the channel had reported citing sources that Warren Buffett is eyeing a 10% stake in the bank. Berkshire Hathaway may look to invest $4-6 billion in Kotak Mahindra Bank, CNBC-TV18 said citing sources. Kotak Mahindra Bank which had advanced 13% on Friday after the news to intra-day high of 1,345.95, slipped to about 1,240.80 on Friday afternoon.
The headline indices- Sensex and Nifty- opened lower tracking weak global and domestic cues, as a sell- off witnessed in US equities, and state election results weigh. The 30-share Sensex plunged 542 points to hit the day's low at 35,111.354, while the Nifty 50 slumped below 10,550 level. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped 3% to Rs 1,242, reversing gains made on Friday, after CNBC TV18 reported that Warren Buffett is eyeing a 10% stake in the bank. However, the bank clarified later on Friday that it was not aware of Berkshire's plans. A look at heat map.
Nifty forms a bearish Dark Cloud cover on weekly chart holding the fate of bulls at the swing high placed at 10900. Global markets sell-off that is seen across the major indices has daunted clouds over domestic indices with Nifty giving away almost half of its previous week gainsAmid a number of global events placed with FOMC, OPEC and the Arrest of Global CFO of Huawei has unnerved investors. To add more to it, domestic State elections results will be out on Tuesday that may just be the fuel for a short-term volatility. The European markets did try to recover but lost much more as they are seen trading at almost close to two years now. This is a major decoupling from an established bullish market across the globe. hence loss aversion is now a key which is further triggered with continuous fall in crude oil; implicating a demand concern in the Global economy. A split outcome from OPEC also raised some concerns and took off support from tumbling crude oil prices.
