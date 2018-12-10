Share market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 600 pts, Nifty nears 10,500; Kotak Mahindra slumps 3%; RIL down 4%

Share market live updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 115.50 points lower, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty extended losses after opening lower tracking weak global and domestic cues, as a sell- off witnessed in US equities, and state election results weigh. The 30-share Sensex plunged 657 points to hit the day’s low at 35,016.08, while the Nifty 50 is trading near the 10,500-level. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped 3% to Rs 1,242. RIL share price plunged more than 4% to emerge among the top 5 losers in Nifty.

Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as a weaker than expected jobs report and US China trade tensions weigh. The SGX Nifty was trading 115.50 points lower, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from Friday when producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated producers agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.15 per barrel at 0129 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. We take a look at live updates.