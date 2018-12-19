Share market Live updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 10,950; RCom plunges 12%; Yes Bank up 1.5%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. Sensex rallied 146 points in the opening trade to 36,493.46, while the Nifty 50 was trading just 5 points shy of 10,950-mark. Private sector lender Yes Bank shares gained by more than 1.5% to Rs 181.75 after the firm reportedly recommended the name of its board member Brahm Dutt for the post of Chairman to the RBI.
Shares of Anil AMbani-led Reliance Communications plunged by more than 12% to intra-day low of Rs 13.77 after media reports indicated that the DoT rejected spectrum deal with Reliance Jio.arlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at levels near 11,000, 41 points higher, indicating a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian share markets played second string to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil spurred speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the session.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent, while Shanghai blue chips were flat, Reuters reported. In the United States, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown raised investor jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve. We bring to you live updates.
After logging its single best gain on Tuesday in over five years, the Indian rupee made a solid opening on Wednesday by rising over 34 paise to 70.10 per US dollar. The domestic currency further gained strength as it passed 70 per US dollar mark and touched an intraday low of 69.86 per US dollar, up about 70 paise from the previous close. This was the first time rupee breached the 70 level since December 3. Falling crude oil prices are aiding the rally on the Indian currency.
Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communication plunged in the morning trade on Wednesday, after media reports indicated that the DoT has rejected the firm's deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. The telecom department told Reliance Communications and Reliance Jio Infocomm on Tuesday that it can’t approve their deal to trade airwaves as it does not conform to its guidelines, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
U.S. oil prices rose on Wednesday to claw back part of their more than 5 percent losses from the previous session, with worries about oversupply and a slowing global economy keeping markets under pressure. U.S. crude oil had climbed 37 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $46.24 per barrel by 0122 GMT, after plunging 7.3 percent the day before in a session when it touched its lowest since August last year at $45.79. Global benchmark Brent was up 0.85 percent, or 49 cents, at $56.75 per barrel.
Asian share markets played second string to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil spurred speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent, while Shanghai blue chips were flat. Japan's Nikkei steadied after an early dip and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, Reuters reported.
A dip was seen to 10800 while a rebound from that level further pointed that writers are aggressive at 10800 - 10700 while on upside long build up in seen at 11000 - 10900 strikes. Hence lower levels should be picked for buying and getting in the momentum for a possible upside to 11050. Only resistance we observe is placed at 10950 which needs to be taken out aggressively.
Stocks:
INDIGO - Stock has given the breakout of the trend-line on the daily chart on a closing basis with volume breakout and closed near to days high. We recommend buying above 1125 for the target of 1135 with the stop loss of 1115.
BHEL - Stock outperformed well with good volumes closed near today’s high. It also gave a trend-line breakout on a closing basis with average volumes. We recommend buying above the 70.20 for the target of 71.20 with the stop loss of 69.50.
KAJARIACER - Stock gave a breakout of trend line on a closing basis on the daily chart with good volumes. The RSI is also looking strong on the daily chart. We recommend buying above the 462 for the target of 465 with the stop loss of 458.
The dollar languished close to one-week lows on Wednesday as investors wagered the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of U.S. monetary tightening after its keenly-watched policy meeting later in the day. The safe-haven yen and the Swiss franc held a firm tone in early Asian trade as an overnight plunge in oil prices provided yet another reminder of the deteriorating global growth prospects, and underscored why traders expect the Fed will likely be done after an expected rate hike this week. “The positioning going into the FOMC meeting is very defensive and that’s why we are seeing the dollar weakening,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown raised investor jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Industrials and the Nasdaq posted slight gains, however, as shares of Boeing Co and the group of internet-focused momentum stocks known as FAANG rose. The S&P 500 had risen as much as 1.1 percent earlier in the session but gave up most of its gains after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats had rejected his spending bill proposal. Without the passage of a spending bill, several government agencies are at risk of a shutdown, Reuters reported.