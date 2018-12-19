Share market Live updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 10,950; RCom plunges 12%; Yes Bank up 1.5%

Yes Bank shares price gained by more than 1.5% to Rs 181.75 after the firm reportedly recommended the name of its board member Brahm Dutt for Chariman post.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. Sensex rallied 146 points in the opening trade to 36,493.46, while the Nifty 50 was trading just 5 points shy of 10,950-mark. Private sector lender Yes Bank shares gained by more than 1.5% to Rs 181.75 after the firm reportedly recommended the name of its board member Brahm Dutt for the post of Chairman to the RBI.

Shares of Anil AMbani-led Reliance Communications plunged by more than 12% to intra-day low of Rs 13.77 after media reports indicated that the DoT rejected spectrum deal with Reliance Jio.arlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at levels near 11,000, 41 points higher, indicating a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian share markets played second string to bonds on Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil spurred speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent, while Shanghai blue chips were flat, Reuters reported. In the United States, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown raised investor jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve. We bring to you live updates.