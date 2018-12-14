Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat; Nifty below 10,800; Bharti Airtel shares up 2%

Share market LIVE Updates: The domestic stock markets- Sensex and Nifty- opened subdued, tracking weak global cues, after major Asian indices traded lower and global markets remained muted. The 30-share Sensex opened flat, and soon lost 100 points in the morning trade to 35,813.85. The Nifty was trading below 10,800-levels. Shares of Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained as much as 2.8% to Rs 311.40. Yes Bank shares slumped more than 2% to Rs 171.
Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 39 points lower indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty, at around 10,785 against Nifty December Thursday’s Fut’s close of 10,825. US stock market ended largely lower amid another volatile session on Thursday with Dow being the only major index to end in the green.
Back home, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will assume today focus after the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday quashed provisions related to predatory pricing and discounted tariffs from an order that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had issued in February this year. We bring to you live updates.
Despite the recent state election results going against PM Narendra Modi’s party, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the outcome is actually good for the BJP, and he would still bet on a Modi win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Decoding the recent state election results, he said that despite 15 years of incumbency, BJP managed to have a real identical vote share in the states. Further, in case of Rajasthan there has been a history of change of government every 5 years, he observed. “The BJP has not lost as badly as Congress lost in 2013. I would not take this election result to be the final guide to 2019 election result. I will still bet my money on a BJP government led by Mr Modi,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said at an event. He noted that BJP had a stellar win in 2003, and in 2004 general election they lost badly.
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday set aside a regulation brought by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in February which prohibited incumbent operators from providing segmented offers (discounts which are not part of tariff package) to their high-Arpu subscribers. The tribunal also struck down the definition of predatory pricing, which the regulator had brought through the same regulation which prevented operators having 30% or more subscriber and revenue market share from providing below-cost tariffs but newer operators were free to offer such tariffs till they reached the threshold mark.
Asian shares were on the defensive on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on economic tensions between Washington and Beijing while the euro was steady after the European Central Bank halted new bond purchases as expected. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.02 percent to 2,650, not far from its 6-1/2-month closing low of 2,633 touched on Nov 23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 percent.
The S&P 500 finished little changed after a volatile session on Thursday, as investors continued to be spooked by uncertainty on both domestic and international issues, driving up bids for defensive shares while financials and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drags. The Dow eked out a gain. The S&P oscillated between positive and negative territory after failing to sustain an opening rally spurred by hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman had said Washington and Beijing were in close contact over trade.
Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers. The output curbs by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers including Russia could help create a supply deficit by the second quarter of next year, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.
The dollar firmed against most major counterparts on Friday as investor focus shifted to an expected U.S. interest rate hike next week, although gains are likely to be capped on greater uncertainty about next year’s policy outlook. The greenback found broad support as the euro and pound came under pressure, after downbeat comments from the European Central Bank president about the outlook for the euro zone and renewed concerns about a hard Brexit.
