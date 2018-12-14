Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat; Nifty below 10,800; Bharti Airtel shares up 2%

Share market LIVE updates:

Share market LIVE Updates: The domestic stock markets- Sensex and Nifty- opened subdued, tracking weak global cues, after major Asian indices traded lower and global markets remained muted. The 30-share Sensex opened flat, and soon lost 100 points in the morning trade to 35,813.85. The Nifty was trading below 10,800-levels. Shares of Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained as much as 2.8% to Rs 311.40. Yes Bank shares slumped more than 2% to Rs 171.

Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 39 points lower indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty, at around 10,785 against Nifty December Thursday’s Fut’s close of 10,825. US stock market ended largely lower amid another volatile session on Thursday with Dow being the only major index to end in the green.

Back home, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will assume today focus after the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday quashed provisions related to predatory pricing and discounted tariffs from an order that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had issued in February this year. We bring to you live updates.