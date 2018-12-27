Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rallies 392 points, Nifty above 10,800; RIL, TCS surge 2%

Share Market Live updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.2% higher indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty on Thursday morning.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– opened higher tracking positive global cues, after Asian markets rallied following the major gains seen on the Wall Street yesterday. Sensex zoomed 392 points in the opening trade to 36,041.24, while the Nifty 50 was trading above the 10.800-level. Sun Pharma, VEDL shares gained more than 1.5% each. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gained by more than 2.2% to emerge as the biggest gainer in the Sensex, followed by TCS, up 2.1%.

Asian shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat U.S. data and the Trump administration’s effort to shore up investor confidence. In a buying frenzy that was as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of Sun Pharma will be in focus after preliminary injunctive relief by US Court. Future Retail, Shoppers Stop will also assume focus after tighter FDI norms for e-commerce firms. We bring to you LIVE updates.