Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rallies 392 points, Nifty above 10,800; RIL, TCS surge 2%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– opened higher tracking positive global cues, after Asian markets rallied following the major gains seen on the Wall Street yesterday. Sensex zoomed 392 points in the opening trade to 36,041.24, while the Nifty 50 was trading above the 10.800-level. Sun Pharma, VEDL shares gained more than 1.5% each. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gained by more than 2.2% to emerge as the biggest gainer in the Sensex, followed by TCS, up 2.1%.
Asian shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat U.S. data and the Trump administration’s effort to shore up investor confidence. In a buying frenzy that was as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of Sun Pharma will be in focus after preliminary injunctive relief by US Court. Future Retail, Shoppers Stop will also assume focus after tighter FDI norms for e-commerce firms. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surged in trade on Thursday morning, to emerge as the biggest gainer in the Sensex. RIL share price zoomed by more than 2.2% to hit Rs 1,122.90. RIL is contributing the maximum to Sensex gains currently. Among other major bluechip gainers were TCS, Infosys and ITC. A look at top index contributors.
HDFC group, with just five firms under its fold, has outpaced Tata group to become the country’s largest conglomerate in terms of market capitalisation, a sign of financial firms’ rising clout in the eyes of investors. HDFC Bank, in fact, is only the third company in Indian corporate history to cross the Rs 5-lakh crore market capitalisation threshold. At Wednesday’s close, the market capitalisation of HDFC group stood at Rs 10.40 lakh crore, which is Rs 1,185 crore more than that of Tata Group, according to Bloomberg data.
Asian shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat U.S. data and the Trump administration's effort to shore up investor confidence. In a buying frenzy that was as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday. That helped push MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up about 0.9 percent and away from eight-week lows.
The dollar held on to most of its overnight gains on Thursday as investors cheered signs of easing U.S.-Sino trade tensions and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, sending Wall Street stocks surging and Treasury yields up. In a dramatic turn to lift off bear-market territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, while U.S. 10-year yields rallied around 8 basis points to end at 2.8 percent. That gave the dollar some respite from weeks of pressure brought on by a sell-off in U.S. bonds on heightened concerns about slowing U.S. growth, Sino-U.S. trade tensions and – more recently – a partial U.S. government shutdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, leading a broad Wall Street rebound after a report that holiday sales were the strongest in years helped mollify concerns about the health of the economy. Following Wall Street’s worst-ever Christmas Eve drop in the previous session, the advance was also fueled by investors’ reversing bets against a wide range of stocks. By the close, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq had notched their largest daily percentage gains in nearly a decade.
Oil fell on Thursday after soaring 8 percent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support. Brent crude oil futures were down 8 cents, or 0.15 percent, at $54.39 a barrel by 0237 GMT. They rose 8 percent to $54.47 a barrel the day before. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.19 percent to $46.13 per barrel. They jumped 8.7 percent to $46.22 per barrel in the previous session. Both crude benchmarks are down roughly 40 percent from highs touched in October.
