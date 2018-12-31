Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 points; Nifty above 10,850; Kotak Mahindra slumps; Titan zooms 4%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty –opened higher tracking positive gobal cues from Asian markets. The 30-share Sensex rallied by more than 182 points to 36,285.46 in the opening trade while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,850 mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped about 0.5% to Rs 1,237.20, as December 31st is the last day according to RBI for Uday Kotak’s to cut stake in the bank. Jewellery-maker Titan shares gained by more than 4% to hit the day’s high at Rs 925.75.
Earlier, Singaporean and Malaysian stocks rose on Monday in thin year-end trading as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese leaders spurred hopes that the two economic heavyweights would reach a deal that could ease their damaging trade standoff, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil prices edged higher on the last trading day of the year on Monday, taking a cue from firmer stock markets, but remain on track for the first yearly decline in three years amid concerns of a supply glut. Hints of progress on a possible U.S.-China trade deal helped bolster sentiment, which has been battered by concerns over a weaker global economic outlook. Brent crude futures – the international benchmark for oil prices – rose 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $53.38 a barrel by 0115 GMT. Brent has shed about 20 percent in 2018 following two years of successive growth.
Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as hints of progress on the Sino-U.S. trade standoff provided a rare glimmer of optimism in what has been a rough year-end for equities globally. Survey data out of China, however, proved unhelpfully mixed with manufacturing activity contracting for the first time in two years even as the service sector improved. Sentiment had brightened just a touch when U.S. President Donald Trump said he held a “very good call” with China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade and claimed “big progress” was being made.
old prices fell slightly on Monday as Asian equities benefited from hints of progress on the long-drawn China-U.S. trade spat, while the dollar held steady in a narrow range. Spot gold inched marginally lower to $1,280.20 per ounce at 0048 GMT, but was not far off Friday’s six-month high of $1,282.09. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,282 per ounce.
The dollar traded narrowly against its peers on Monday, as risk sentiment remained fragile over heightened concerns of slowing global growth and a partial U.S. government shutdown. Markets will be closely watching the progress of trade talks between Washington and Beijing in the new year. In a tweet which would come as a sigh of relief to the markets, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had a “long and very good call” with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the United States and China was progressing well.
Investors could see one last boost to Wall Street stocks in the final trading session of the year on Monday, but they do not expect gains to offset losses in the worst December since the 1930s. “I think there’s a chance that the market could rally into the end of the year,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Potential for positive news on a trade dispute with China and anticipation of coming remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could lift the market, Dollarhide said. Still, no matter how strong any potential rally is, market unease is expected to remain.
