Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 points; Nifty above 10,850; Kotak Mahindra slumps; Titan zooms 4%

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 42.50 points higher at 10, 964 this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty –opened higher tracking positive gobal cues from Asian markets. The 30-share Sensex rallied by more than 182 points to 36,285.46 in the opening trade while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,850 mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped about 0.5% to Rs 1,237.20, as December 31st is the last day according to RBI for Uday Kotak’s to cut stake in the bank. Jewellery-maker Titan shares gained by more than 4% to hit the day’s high at Rs 925.75.

Earlier, Singaporean and Malaysian stocks rose on Monday in thin year-end trading as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese leaders spurred hopes that the two economic heavyweights would reach a deal that could ease their damaging trade standoff, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.