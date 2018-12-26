Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to open lower tracking weak global cues; HUL, Lupin in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 52 points lower against Nifty Futures close of 10,682 on Monday, indicating a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty. Japanese stocks gained in trade this morning, following a Christmas Day plunge of both the Nikkei 225 and Topix. Earlier, President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve spooked the stock market on Christmas Eve, and efforts by his Treasury secretary to calm investors’ fears only seemed to make matters worse, contributing to another day of heavy losses on Wall Street on Monday. The major stock indexes fell more than 2 percent Monday, nudging the market closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are also on track for their worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Great Depression, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of HUL will be in focus after the national anti-profiteering authority issued a Rs 535 crore order on the firm. Shares of drug-maker Lupin will also assume focus after global brokerage firm Philip Capital has a sell call on the shares with a target price of Rs 670 per share. We bring to you LIVE updates.
U.S. stock-index futures extended their losses, signaling that the benchmark for American equities could enter a bear market when cash markets reopen on Dec. 26. March contracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.4 percent as of 10:48 a.m. in Singapore, after plunging as much as 1.1 percent and rising as much as 0.5 percent in volatile trading. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent each. The benchmark gauge for American equities is 7 points away from completing a full-blown bear market drop.
The dollar fell against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to riskier assets amid the partial U.S. government shutdown and signs of confrontation between the White House and the Federal Reserve. The dollar fell 0.39 percent to 110.00 yen, its lowest level since late August and is set to fall for an eighth straight session against the Japanese currency, with London and New York shut for Christmas. The yen also hit a 16-month high against the British pound, trading at 139.90 yen and a four-month high against the euro, at 125.60 yen. The Swiss franc rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to a 12-week high of 0.98355 to the dollar, extending its 0.9 percent rise on Monday, its biggest daily gain in 11 months.
Oil prices were mixed in thin trading on Wednesday as the U.S. benchmark rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, even though concern over the health of the global economy continued to overshadow the market in the longer term. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 35 cents, or 0.82 percent, at $42.88 per barrel, at 0152 GMT, having at one point risen as high as 2 percent from the last close. They had slumped 6.7 percent in the previous session to $42.53 a barrel – the lowest since June 2017.
