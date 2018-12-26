Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to open lower tracking weak global cues; HUL, Lupin in focus

Share market LIVE updates:

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 52 points lower against Nifty Futures close of 10,682 on Monday, indicating a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty. Japanese stocks gained in trade this morning, following a Christmas Day plunge of both the Nikkei 225 and Topix. Earlier, President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve spooked the stock market on Christmas Eve, and efforts by his Treasury secretary to calm investors’ fears only seemed to make matters worse, contributing to another day of heavy losses on Wall Street on Monday. The major stock indexes fell more than 2 percent Monday, nudging the market closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are also on track for their worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Great Depression, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of HUL will be in focus after the national anti-profiteering authority issued a Rs 535 crore order on the firm. Shares of drug-maker Lupin will also assume focus after global brokerage firm Philip Capital has a sell call on the shares with a target price of Rs 670 per share. We bring to you LIVE updates.