Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns negative; Nifty above 10,750; Infosys, Bharti Airtel gain up to 2%

Share market LIVE updates: After opening opening mildly higher, Sensex and Nifty turned choppy in the early trade on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 60 points to 35,680.63, while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,750 level. Shares of Infosys gained by more than 1.1% to Rs 658, while shares of Bharti Airtel were up by more nearly 1.1% to Rs 312.30 on the BSE. Shares of Infosys will assume focus after reports that the firm may announce a $1.6 billion buyback. Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher at 10,772 or 0.11% up, indicating a mildly positive opening for Sensex and Nifty this morning.
Asian stocks were subdued on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the United States was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering. Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent to its lowest in seven weeks. Wall Street stocks fell in volatile trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq on pace to confirm it is in a bear market, as concerns of slowing economic growth led investors to flee stocks in high-valuation sectors such as technology and communication services, said the Reuters report. We bring to you LIVE updates.
GST Council Meet: The 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet on Saturday brought relief to common people as the tax rates have been cut for 33 items, including some consumer goods such as TV sets, video games, tyres, monitors and movie tickets, among others. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted that about 99% of the items will be brought under the 18% GST slab. The 31st GST Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Vigyan Bhawan was attended by finance ministers all the states. After the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the recommendations by the fitment panel have been considered in the meet.
Asian stocks started in subdued fashion on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the United States was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering. Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas. After opening lower, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 turned flat. At the same time 10-year Treasury yields were near their lowest since August at 2.79 percent, having fallen over 40 basis points in just six weeks.
Oil prices dipped on Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week's steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.55 a barrel at 0106 GMT. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13. Rising oil supplies and a slowing global economy have put crude oil under pressure, with both benchmarks down more than 35 percent from their recent peaks in early October. (Reuters reported)
Asian stocks were subdued on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the United States was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering. Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent to its lowest in seven weeks. Yet Chinese blue chips managed to edge up 0.2 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recouped early losses to rise 0.4 percent. (Reuters reported)
Wall Street stocks fell in volatile trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq on pace to confirm it is in a bear market, as concerns of slowing economic growth led investors to flee stocks in high-valuation sectors such as technology and communication services. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank to a 15-month low, falling as much as 21.5 percent from its Aug. 29 high. The benchmark S&P 500 index, already on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression, hit its lowest level since August 2017. The Dow Industrials fell to the lowest level since October 2017.
Shares of Infosys will assume focus after reports that the firm may announce a $1.6 billion buyback. Shares of private sector airline parent Interglobe Aviation will also be in focus on codeshare and co-operation agreement with Turkish airlines. Bandhan Bank will also be in focus after the firm said that it is not aware of talks with respect to Gruh Finance. On Friday, the headline indices witnessed heavy selloff after investors booked profits in realty, banking, IT and auto bluechips amid weak signals from global markets.