Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns negative; Nifty above 10,750; Infosys, Bharti Airtel gain up to 2%

Share market LIVE updates: After opening opening mildly higher, Sensex and Nifty turned choppy in the early trade on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 60 points to 35,680.63, while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,750 level. Shares of Infosys gained by more than 1.1% to Rs 658, while shares of Bharti Airtel were up by more nearly 1.1% to Rs 312.30 on the BSE. Shares of Infosys will assume focus after reports that the firm may announce a $1.6 billion buyback. Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher at 10,772 or 0.11% up, indicating a mildly positive opening for Sensex and Nifty this morning.

Asian stocks were subdued on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the United States was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering. Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent to its lowest in seven weeks. Wall Street stocks fell in volatile trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq on pace to confirm it is in a bear market, as concerns of slowing economic growth led investors to flee stocks in high-valuation sectors such as technology and communication services, said the Reuters report. We bring to you LIVE updates.