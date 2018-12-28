Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 350 points, Nifty above 10,850; Lemon Tree Hotels jumps 14%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex is up more than 350 points to 36,160.54, while Nifty is trading above 10,850.

Stock market LIVE updates: After opening higher on positive global cues, the Sensex and Nifty extended rally in the morning trade. Sensex is up more than 350 points to 36,160.54, while Nifty is trading above 10,850. Lemon Tree Hotels share price gained by more than 14% to hit the day’s high at Rs 77.80, after joint venture with Warburg Pincus associate. Yes Bank share price gained by more than 2.1% to Rs 182, while ICICI Bank shares zoomed 1.3% to Rs 360.20. The rally was being led by financials, pharma and auto stocks.

Asia stocks gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.