Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 350 points, Nifty above 10,850; Lemon Tree Hotels jumps 14%

Stock market LIVE updates: After opening higher on positive global cues, the Sensex and Nifty extended rally in the morning trade. Sensex is up more than 350 points to 36,160.54, while Nifty is trading above 10,850. Lemon Tree Hotels share price gained by more than 14% to hit the day’s high at Rs 77.80, after joint venture with Warburg Pincus associate. Yes Bank share price gained by more than 2.1% to Rs 182, while ICICI Bank shares zoomed 1.3% to Rs 360.20. The rally was being led by financials, pharma and auto stocks.
Asia stocks gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Live Blog
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar, Latest Stock Market News, NSE, BSE
Share market on Thursday: After a sharp rally in the morning, Sensex and Nifty pared gains ahead of F&O expiry. Sensex ended 157.34 points higher to 35,807.24, while the Nifty closed below the 10,800-mark. RIL and Infosys shares emerged as the top gainers in the Sensex. Intraday, RIL share price zoomed by more than 2.6% to Rs 1,127, while Infosys shares rallied nearly 3% to Rs 663.25.The gains on Dalal Street were led by IT, metal, auto and financial stocks. Top gainers included TCS, Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HUL and SBI. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, NTPC, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers, falling up to 1 per cent.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels skyrocketed on Friday morning, after the firm agreed to enter into a joint venture with Magnolia Grove Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group. Lemon Tree Hotels share price gained by more than 14% to hit the day's high at Rs 77.80. The JV Hamstede Living Private Limited will construct, acquire, develop, operate and lease short- and long-stay real estate projects, with a primary focus on student housing, co-living for working professionals/adults and multi-family users. The joint venture has been formed to develop rental housing projects envisaging investments of Rs 3,000 crore over a period of time.
Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking on Friday global cues, after Asian equities were mixed in trade, and US markets ended in the green. Sensex zoomed more than 220 pts to 36,027.79, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above 10,800. Yes Bank share price gained by more than 2.1% to Rs 182, while ICICI Bank shares zoomed 1.3% to Rs 360.20. The rally was being led by financials, pharma and auto stocks. A look at Sensex live heatmap.
Tata Group has committed over Rs 70,000 crore to deleverage and restructure Tata companies, consolidate cross-holdings, acquire strategic assets and infuse much-needed capital for future growth in 2018, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said in his New Year letter addressed to employees. The Tata group’s collective market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 lakh crore in 2018. Chandra said the group was working diligently to simplify itself and to build capital and to navigate an unpredictable global environment — which he said is the “one characterised by a new regime of trade tensions, geopolitical volatility and regulatory uncertainty”.
Asia stocks gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December.The Shanghai. Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent. Australian stocks added 0.6 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.5 percent. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.5 percent, losing some steam after surging nearly 4 percent the previous session.
Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Friday to win back a chunk of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept markets under pressure. Brent crude was up $1.18, or 2.26 percent, at $53.34 a barrel at 0219 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 3.1 percent. It dropped 4.24 percent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $45.62 a barrel, up 2.26 percent, or $1.01, after earlier rising 3.6 percent. They ended Thursday down 3.48 percent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel. Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year on Thursday, a day after their biggest one-day rally in two years, pulled down by worries about the global economy and a supply glut.
U.S. stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday following steep losses for much of the session, as equities rebounded for a second day. The failure of an initial selloff to gain more momentum lent credence to the idea that the extended bout of selling pressure may be coming to an end for now, investors said. The gains come a day after the major indexes posted their biggest daily percentage increases in nearly a decade. The S&P 500’s two-day percentage gain of 5.9 percent is the best performance for the benchmark index since late August 2015 when the market was in the midst of a downturn over a slowing China.
