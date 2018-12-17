Share market live Updates: Sensex up 250 points; Nifty above 10,850; Vedanta zooms 6%

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rallied 256 points in the opening trade to 36,219.52, while the Nifty 50 was trading firmly above the 10,850-level.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic headline indices– Sensex and Nifty– opened in the green on Monday despite weak macro cues. Sensex rallied 256 points in the opening trade to 36,219.52, while the Nifty 50 was trading firmly above the 10,850-level. VEDL share price gained by more than 5% on Monday morning after NGT allowed the firm to resume operations in the Toothukudi copper smelter plant.

Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions. On Friday, the S&P 500 more than 1.9% to 2,599.95, its lowest close since April 2. The benchmark index has plunged 11.3% from record high levels of its Sept 20.

Back home, the shares of billionaire Sunil Mittal-led telco Bharti Airtel which opened about are trading 0.6% higher will assume focus, as the firm is considering various fund raising options. Fortis Healthcare shares will also be in focus after the firm said on Saturday that Supreme Court ordering a status quo on its deal with IHH Healthcare Berhad does not impact the company’s 31.1% stake sale to the Malaysian firm. The shares are trading slightly up at Rs 142.10. We bring you live updates.