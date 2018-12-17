Share market live Updates: Sensex up 250 points; Nifty above 10,850; Vedanta zooms 6%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic headline indices– Sensex and Nifty– opened in the green on Monday despite weak macro cues. Sensex rallied 256 points in the opening trade to 36,219.52, while the Nifty 50 was trading firmly above the 10,850-level. VEDL share price gained by more than 5% on Monday morning after NGT allowed the firm to resume operations in the Toothukudi copper smelter plant.
Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions. On Friday, the S&P 500 more than 1.9% to 2,599.95, its lowest close since April 2. The benchmark index has plunged 11.3% from record high levels of its Sept 20.
Back home, the shares of billionaire Sunil Mittal-led telco Bharti Airtel which opened about are trading 0.6% higher will assume focus, as the firm is considering various fund raising options. Fortis Healthcare shares will also be in focus after the firm said on Saturday that Supreme Court ordering a status quo on its deal with IHH Healthcare Berhad does not impact the company’s 31.1% stake sale to the Malaysian firm. The shares are trading slightly up at Rs 142.10. We bring you live updates.
The domestic headline indices-- Sensex and Nifty-- opened in the green on Monday despite weak macro cues. Sensex rallied 256 points in the opening trade to 36,219.52, while the Nifty 50 was trading firmly above the 10,850-level. VEDL share price gained by more than 5% on Monday morning after NGT allowed the firm to resume operations in the Toothukudi copper smelter plant. A look at live Sensex heat map.
Fortis Healthcare on Saturday said the Supreme Court ordering a status quo on its deal with IHH Healthcare Berhad does not impact the company’s 31.1% stake sale to the Malaysian firm. However, this order could have a bearing on IHH’s proposed open offer to acquire additional 26% stake in Fortis, PTI reported. The open offer is scheduled to be launched from December 18 to January 1, 2019. On Friday, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo with regard to the sale of controlling stakes of Fortis to IHH Healthcare Berhad by former Ranbaxy promoters and hospital operators — Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, said the report.
Oil prices climbed on Monday after U.S. drilling activity fell to its lowest level in about two months, but increasing concerns about weaker growth in major economies kept a lid on gains. International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.37 per barrel at 0134 GMT, up 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.44 per barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.5 percent. “Oil is finding support as the drop in Baker Hughes rig counts points to a near-term slowdown in U.S. production,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.
Also read: Crude oil prices rise, but global economic concerns weigh
Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent in early Monday trade, led by losses in China and Hong Kong. The CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzhen share index dropped 0.9 percent. Other markets showed some resilience. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5 percent while U.S. stock futures ticked up 0.2 percent. Taiwan also gained 0.3 percent.
Also read: Asian shares hobbled by mounting risks to global growth