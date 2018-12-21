Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens mildly lower; Nifty below 10,950; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Friday morning tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex opened 18 points lower at 36,449.27.27, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below 10,950-mark. Bharti Airtel share price gained by more than 2% to Rs 324. The firm is slated to sell 32% stake in Bharti Infratel.
Meanwhile, global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday, as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown and of further hikes in U.S. borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook. The S&P 500 was heading for its worst quarter since the dark days of late 2008, with a loss of 15 percent so far. The Nasdaq has shed 19.5 percent from its August peak, just shy of confirming a bear market, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Shares of India's telecom major Bharti Airtel gained in trade on Friday morning, after the firm announced that it will sell 32% stake in Bharti Infratel. Notably, Bharti Airtel has decided to sell a further 32% stake in Bharti Infratel, valued at close to Rs 15,500 crore at yesterday's closing prices, to create a war chest to bolster its countrywide 4G networks and counter Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm. Separately, the Sunil Mittal-led telco on Thursday also appointed a panel to explore various other fundraising options. The committee will place its recommendations before the company’s board for final approval, Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the exchanges.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 386.44 crore Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 87.96 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed, PTI reported. Benchmark indices opened on a choppy note Friday on negative global cues amid fears of a potential US government shutdown and rising tension between the US and China. After falling over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share Sensex was trading 14.82 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 36,416.85. The index had finished 52.66 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 36,431.67 Thursday. The NSE Nifty, too, was trading 2.25 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 10,949.45.
U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the Nasdaq on the cusp of confirming bear market territory, as the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue its balance sheet reduction and the threat of a partial government shutdown fueled investor anxieties. At its session low, the Nasdaq had tumbled 2.85 percent, pushing the tech-heavy index more than 20 percent below its Aug. 29 closing high. The index, along with the Dow and the benchmark S&P 500, pared losses as the session continued. The Nasdaq ended down 19.5 percent from its closing high, just shy of confirming a bear market.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will be “retiring, with distinction,” in February, President Donald Trump has said, a day after he ordered American troops to rapidly withdraw from war-torn Syria in an abrupt decision criticised by many as premature. In his resignation letter sent on Thursday, Mattis told Trump it was the “right time” for him to step down because the US president deserved a defence secretary “whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects.”
Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then previously expected. Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.51 percent at $55.17 per barrel at 0112 GMT, recovering from losses of $2.89 per barrel the session before. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.53 percent, or 70 cents, to $46.58 per barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plans to release a table detailing output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia in an effort to shore up the price of crude, OPEC’s secretary-general said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The dollar hovered near a one-month low against its peers on Friday, weighed down by a subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, while risk aversion in the broader markets boosted the yen. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood near 96.30 after falling to 96.168 overnight, its lowest since Nov. 20. The index has lost roughly 1.2 percent this week. The greenback has slumped after the Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes over the next few years than it previously projected and helped push long-term U.S. Treasury yields to near nine-month lows.
