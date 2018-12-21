Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens mildly lower; Nifty below 10,950; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 10,982.50 or 11.50 points lower, indicating that Sensex and Nifty may open mildly lower.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Friday morning tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex opened 18 points lower at 36,449.27.27, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below 10,950-mark. Bharti Airtel share price gained by more than 2% to Rs 324. The firm is slated to sell 32% stake in Bharti Infratel.

Meanwhile, global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday, as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown and of further hikes in U.S. borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook. The S&P 500 was heading for its worst quarter since the dark days of late 2008, with a loss of 15 percent so far. The Nasdaq has shed 19.5 percent from its August peak, just shy of confirming a bear market, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.