Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 10,900 after Fed hike; Maruti Suzuki down 2%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–opened lower after the Federal Reserve rate hike spooked global markets. Sensex shed 270 points in the opening trade to 36,213.73, while the Nifty 50 was trading below 10,900-mark. Shares of India’s major automaker Maruti Suzuki slumped by more than 1.7% to hit Rs 7,800, after the firm cut sales growth forecast 8%, and said that double digit sales growth in FY19 is unrealistic. Jet Airways shares gained more than 1% ahead of its board meet today to discuss fund raising options.
Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,889 or about 97 points lower indicating a gap-down opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy’s continued strength but signaled that it expects to slow its rate hikes next year. Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook, Reuters reported. U.S. stocks declined sharply on Wednesday, with The Dow Industrials closing at their lowest level since November 2017. We bring to you live. updates.
After opening over 250 points down, the 30-share Sensex was trading 166.63 points, or 0.46 per cent, lower at 36,317.70. The index had ended 137.25 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 36,484.33 Wednesday.The Fed's move came despite US President Donald Trump's attacks in recent weeks on its rate hikes and on Chairman Jerome Powell personally. The president had complained that the moves are threatening the economy. Benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade Thursday on weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the fourth time this year, and signalled more, but slower pace of rate hikes next year, PTI reported.
Rupee opened lower by 28 paise at 70.68 per US dollar on Thursday against 70.40 yesterday after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates. The Fed statement on Wednesday sounded “less dovish” than expected, traders told Reuters. The domestic currency closed at 70.39 on Wednesday. The bonds also fell as Fed rate hike fears continued to loom. The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to 7.24 percent from previous close of 7.22 percent.
Shares of India's largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki tanked in trade on Thursday morning, after the firm announced a sales target cut for FY19. Maruti Suzuki share price slumped by more than 1.7% to Rs 7,800 on BSE this morning. After declining sales growth in the last five months despite festive season, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said it would be unrealistic to expect a double digit growth in fiscal year (FY) 2018/19, something it had targeted at the start of the year in April."We registered double digit growth in the first half of the year but the third quarter has been tough. We are targeting flat sales in this quarter," R C Bhargava, chairman, said.
Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 percent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 percent to two-year lows. Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to nine-month lows.
Nifty extended the previous day gains with a Gap up. Despite muted global cues Indian equity market further pumped the gains as Crude oil dropped almost 10% in this week while the INR appreciated posting its biggest gains in the last couple of quarters. These were the most important triggers in the market. Further derivatives data pointed to a trending market ahead of expiry next week with Writers active at 10900 - 10800 while we have seen significant bias on the long side with higher built up seen in 11000 - 11100. All this points to a Santa rally for bulls. Though, we may see some profit booking which is due as the range for gains gets smaller an at that point in time it would be important to re-read this data. As with expiry next week and Muted volatility we would be gauging how the year ends. All in all, it is a dreamland for bulls with Crude below $50 and INR around $70.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy’s continued strength but signaled that it expects to slow its rate hikes next year. Despite the forecast for fewer hikes, investors sent stocks plunging once Chairman Jerome Powell began a news conference, apparently disappointed that Powell didn’t go further to signal a slowdown in rate increases.
Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase most of their gains from the day before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy. The front-month U.S. crude contract had fallen 78 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $47.39 yuan per barrel by 0129 GMT, nearly offseting gains of 96 cents chalked up on Wednesday. International benchmark Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $56.58 per barrel, after climbing almost 2 percent the session before.
U.S. stocks declined sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s forecast of fewer interest-rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors’ hopes of a more dovish monetary policy. The Dow Industrials closed at their lowest level since November 2017. The Dow Transports plunged 3.2 percent to confirm bear market territory, down nearly 21 percent from their record high on Sept. 14. The benchmark S&P 500 index is now down 14.5 percent from its record closing high on Sept. 20.
The dollar was steady in Asian trade on Thursday, and was off its overnight lows after the Federal Reserve rowed back from a more aggressive policy tightening path even as it gave markets the impression of being much less cautious than they had anticipated. In a widely anticipated decision, the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and forecast fewer rate increases next year than it had at its September policy meeting. Yet markets were surprised by the Fed’s commitment to retain the core of its plan to tighten monetary policy, despite rising uncertainty about global economic growth, sending Wall Street stocks tumbling and depressing Asian equities.
