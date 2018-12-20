Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 10,900 after Fed hike; Maruti Suzuki down 2%

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex shed 270 points in the opening trade to 36,213.73, while the Nifty 50 was trading below 10,900-mark.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–opened lower after the Federal Reserve rate hike spooked global markets. Sensex shed 270 points in the opening trade to 36,213.73, while the Nifty 50 was trading below 10,900-mark. Shares of India’s major automaker Maruti Suzuki slumped by more than 1.7% to hit Rs 7,800, after the firm cut sales growth forecast 8%, and said that double digit sales growth in FY19 is unrealistic. Jet Airways shares gained more than 1% ahead of its board meet today to discuss fund raising options.

Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,889 or about 97 points lower indicating a gap-down opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy’s continued strength but signaled that it expects to slow its rate hikes next year. Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook, Reuters reported. U.S. stocks declined sharply on Wednesday, with The Dow Industrials closing at their lowest level since November 2017. We bring to you live. updates.