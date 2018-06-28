Sensex live today: BSE Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty down 50 points; Rupee at all-time low

Sensex of the BSE lost 126.51 points to hit a low of 35,090.60 points during the mid-afternoon trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scored a low of 10,616.30 points, losing 54 points. Shares of Power Grid slipped over 2%, while shares of Coal India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC lost over 1% in mid-afternoon trade. The Indian rupee breached the 69 per USD level in early trade for the first time in history.
On Thursday, Asian markets dipped to nine-month lows on intensifying tensions that the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth, according to a Reuters report. US oil prices slipped from three-and-a-half year highs as physical markets remained well supplied despite record demand and ongoing disruptions.
The rupee plunged as much as 49 paise to an all-time low of 69.10 vs the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market in the morning session on Thursday. The rupee value against US dollar on Thursday got depreciated very quickly following the negative global cues and deprived condition of regional Asian currencies. Earlier yesterday, the rupee lost about 37 paise to end at a 19-month low of 68.61 per US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday fixed a rupee to US dollar reference rate of 68.5246 and rupee to euro reference rate of 79.8654.
As markets remain range-bound, here are contrarian stock bets from Jatin Khemani to tide over volatility
While the domestic stock markets have seen a lot of correction triggers in the current year 2018 — ranging from the introduction of LTCG and the more recent auditor resignations, valuations are still not mouth watering for making fresh investments, says investment advisor Jatin Khemani. Given that even the smaller companies are now being deeply researched by a wider investment community, it has become difficult to find undervalued scrips, he says.
The S&P BSE IT index traded marginally higher on the back of a weak rupee. The index rose almost 1% to its day's high earlier on Thursday. However, gains were trimmed on overall weakness in the domestic share markets. Around 1.20 pm, the IT index was trading slightly higher by 0.06%. Shares of Infosys traded 1.62% up at Rs 1,290.45 per share. The Indian rupee on Thursday collapsed to the all-time low value against the US dollar at the foreign exchange market and broke 69 per USD level for the first time in history.
The S&P BSE consumer durables index was among the worst performing sectoral indices on Thursday, dropping almost 352 points or 1.75% to a low of 19,759.81. Shares of Titan Company dropped over 3% and was among the top losers on the index. Titan was followed by stocks of companies like TTK Prestige, Whirlpool India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Blue Star. Symphony and VIP Industries shares traded with gains of over 1%.
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd dropped 5.9% after news reports that market regulator SEBI has questioned the private lender on not disclosing a dispute with Religare Finvest, a unit of Religare Enterprises Ltd in its regulatory filing for rights share issue launched earlier this year. Shares of the private bank fell as much as 5.9% to Rs 104.1 on the NSE. The level is the lowest since June 6, 2018.
Shares of PSU Banks traded on a mixed note on the NSE during mid-day trade on Thursday. Shares of PNB (up 1.69%), Union Bank (up 1.23%), Allahabad Bank (up 0.97%), Andhra Bank (up 0.79%), Canara Bank (up 0.36%) and Oriental Bank (up 0.20%) traded with gains. In contrast, SBI (down 0.53%), IDBI (down 0.20%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.39%), Bank of India (down 0.79%), Syndicate Bank (down 1.22%) and Indian Bank (donw 1.80%) shares dropped.
Sensex fell over 100 points during mid-day trade on Thursday, dragged by heavy selling in Coal India shares, which fell over 2%. Shares of ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC and Yes Bank slid over 1% each. Sensex fell 117.61 points to a low of 35099.50. The Nifty fell almost 50 points to a low of 10,622.10.
Power Grid Corporation of India shares fell as much as 1.44% to Rs 184.5 on the NSE. The level is the lowest Januaryanusry 3, 2017. On the BSE, the shares of Power Grid fell almost 1.91% to a low of Rs 184.50 per share.
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 150 points from its day's low to record a high of 35,282.40 on an intra-day basis. Fall in the BSE Sensex was arrested by gains in shares of Infosys (up 2.11%), M&M (up 2.14%), HDFC Bank (up1.13%), Vedanta (up 1.26%) and Wipro (up 0.72%). The NSE Nifty traded flat at 10,653.60, down 17.80 points or 0.17%.
Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley says that Asia EM equity strategists have been bearish on the markets. Jonathan Garner, chief strategist for Asia and emerging markets at Morgan Stanley noted that there is similar downside for MSCI China and MSCI EM (emerging markets). In an interview to ET Now, Garner pointed out that he is overweight on India, but rising crude oil prices are a major risk. He also said that Morgan Stanley has raised Australia to equal-weight from underweight. With respect to India, he said recently that considering that the crude oil prices may actually come back as a headwind in 2019, Morgan Stanley would be would be very cautious about strategically re-engaging here.
The Indian rupee plunged by 38 paise to an all-time low of 69.01 against the US Dollar in early trade on Thursday. The Indian rupee extended the plunge from the 19-month low and fell to its all-time low value at the foreign exchange market against US dollar breaching the 69 per USD level for the first time in history.
The benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 90 points to hit a low of 35126.85 points in opening trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scored a low of 10,644.90 points, losing almost 26 points. Shares of Coal India slipped over 2%, while shares of LT, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and ONGC lost over 1% in early trade.
Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the U.S. administration's approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent to a nine-month low in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.30 percent. The U.S. S&P 500 lost 0.60 percent on Wednesday to one-month closing low. MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets fell to its lowest level in almost three months, on course to post its fourth month of loss in the last five. Its emerging market index hit the weakest level since mid-August.
US oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs amid high output from Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, although unplanned supply disruptions elsewhere and record demand stemmed a bigger decline, according to a Reuters report. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.54 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last settlement. WTI hit its highest since November 2014 at $73.06 per barrel in the previous session. Brent crude futures were at $77.54 per barrel, down 8 cents from their last close.