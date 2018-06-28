Sensex live today: BSE Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty down 50 points; Rupee at all-time low

Sensex live today: BSE Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Thursday.

Sensex of the BSE lost 126.51 points to hit a low of 35,090.60 points during the mid-afternoon trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scored a low of 10,616.30 points, losing 54 points. Shares of Power Grid slipped over 2%, while shares of Coal India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC lost over 1% in mid-afternoon trade. The Indian rupee breached the 69 per USD level in early trade for the first time in history.

On Thursday, Asian markets dipped to nine-month lows on intensifying tensions that the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth, according to a Reuters report. US oil prices slipped from three-and-a-half year highs as physical markets remained well supplied despite record demand and ongoing disruptions.