Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points from day’s low; Rupee hits 19-month low vs USD
Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points from day’s low; Rupee hits 19-month low vs USD
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday following the flat closing on major US stock indices on Wall Street and crude oil prices boiling again with Brent crude oil price surpassing beyond $76 per barrel and US WTI crude oil price inching above $70 a barrel.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday following the flat closing on major US stock indices on Wall Street and crude oil prices boiling again with Brent crude oil price surpassing beyond $76 per barrel and US WTI crude oil price inching above $70 a barrel. According to a Reuters report, Crude oil prices rose due to supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after US officials said all countries should stop Iranian crude imports from November. Meanwhile, most of the Asian share markets were under pressure in the early trade today following the weakness in Chinese stocks and rising crude oil prices after the United States pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude.
Live Blog
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty, Top Stocks, Big Gainers and Losers
Earlier yesterday, US stocks found their footing helped by gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiralling global trade tensions, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.31 points, or 0.12% to 24,283.11, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.22% to 2,723.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.62 points, or 0.39% to 7,561.63.
The domestic share markets recovered from day's low with BSE Sensex gaining more than 100 points from today's bottom as shares of HDFC Bank, TCS, HDFC, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries offset the losses made by ICICI Bank, SBI and ITC. The S&P BSE Sensex rose about 107 points to 35,584 from a day's low of 35,477.
The Indian rupee today hit a 19-month low against US dollar after crude oil price strengthened. According to a PTI report, The rupee fell 30 paise to a 19-month low of 68.54 per US dollar.
Shares of all the components of Nifty PSU Bank index were trading in negative territory in the early deals on Wednesday. Shares of Union Bank of India and Syndicate Bank hit their respective 52-week lows while stocks of IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India traded near 52-week low levels.
SBI down 1.01% at Rs 264.7, PNB down 1.5% at Rs 78.65, Canara Bank down 1.64% at Rs 248.9, Bank of Baroda down 1.86% at Rs 115.85.
Shares of Gujarat-based non-alcoholic beverage maker Manpasand Beverages fell more than 4% in the morning deals ahead of the Q4 results for the year ended 31 March 2018. Manpasand Beverages stock touched a day's bottom of Rs 140.75, down by 4.77%.
Shares of Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HCL Tech surged more than 1% while stocks of State Bank of India (SBI), Lupin, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Grasim, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, NTPC lost more than 1%. The pack of three oil marketers on NSE Nifty IOC, HPCL and BPCL lost more than 3%.
Sensex trading unchanged at 35,490.85 | Nifty trading down 0.07% at 10,761.3.
Shares of the major oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) fell in the morning deals after Brent crude oil prices surged above $76 per barrel level. IOC was trading down 3%, HPCL shed 3.2% and BPCL lost 4%.
Indian stock markets started on a flatter note on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty opening marginally higher. BSE Sensex opened at 35,543.89 up by 0.15% and NSE Nifty opened at 10,785.5 up by 0.15% on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee lost as much as 30 paise against the US dollar within minutes of opening up of the foreign exchange market on Wednesday. The rupee plunged 29 paise apiece US dollar at 68.53 at the interbank foreign exchange market today. Earlier yesterday, the domestic currency (rupee) fell about 11 paise to close at a level of 68.24 per US dollar.