Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points from day’s low; Rupee hits 19-month low vs USD

PSU bank shares in red

Shares of all the components of Nifty PSU Bank index were trading in negative territory in the early deals on Wednesday. Shares of Union Bank of India and Syndicate Bank hit their respective 52-week lows while stocks of IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India traded near 52-week low levels.

SBI down 1.01% at Rs 264.7, PNB down 1.5% at Rs 78.65, Canara Bank down 1.64% at Rs 248.9, Bank of Baroda down 1.86% at Rs 115.85.