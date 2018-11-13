Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 10,450; Tata Motors down 3%

Share market live updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 50 points lower this morning, indicating a tepid start for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets, Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Tuesday morning, after a massive global sell-off roiled stock markets worldwide. The 30-share Sensex tanked about 100 points in the opening trade to 34,672.20. The broader Nifty 50 was trading below the psychological 10,450 mark. Shares of Tata Motors lost more than 3% to Rs 180.45.

The SGX Nifty was trading 50 points lower this morning, indicating a tepid start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after a rout in tech stocks put Wall Street to the sword, while a sharp drop in oil prices and political risks in Europe pushed the dollar to 16-month highs as investors dumped riskier assets, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.7 percent to a 1-1/2 week trough, with Australian shares sinking 1.6 percent. Overnight in Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes skidded more than 1 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping over 2 percent. Indexes were weighed down by losses in heavyweight Apple after three iPhone parts suppliers issued warning on results.

Eicher Motors shares opened lower at Rs 21,451 after the firm’s Q2 results yesterday. Eicher Motors has reported 5.9% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 548.8 crore, while Jet Airways has reported a net loss at Rs 1,297 crore versus net profit at Rs 50 crore. Jet Airways shares rallied 3% to hit Rs 250.2 on NSE. From the Nifty pack, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel are all set to report Q2 results today. We bring to you live updates.