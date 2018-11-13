Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 10,450; Tata Motors down 3%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets, Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Tuesday morning, after a massive global sell-off roiled stock markets worldwide. The 30-share Sensex tanked about 100 points in the opening trade to 34,672.20. The broader Nifty 50 was trading below the psychological 10,450 mark. Shares of Tata Motors lost more than 3% to Rs 180.45.
The SGX Nifty was trading 50 points lower this morning, indicating a tepid start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after a rout in tech stocks put Wall Street to the sword, while a sharp drop in oil prices and political risks in Europe pushed the dollar to 16-month highs as investors dumped riskier assets, Reuters reported.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.7 percent to a 1-1/2 week trough, with Australian shares sinking 1.6 percent. Overnight in Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes skidded more than 1 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping over 2 percent. Indexes were weighed down by losses in heavyweight Apple after three iPhone parts suppliers issued warning on results.
Eicher Motors shares opened lower at Rs 21,451 after the firm’s Q2 results yesterday. Eicher Motors has reported 5.9% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 548.8 crore, while Jet Airways has reported a net loss at Rs 1,297 crore versus net profit at Rs 50 crore. Jet Airways shares rallied 3% to hit Rs 250.2 on NSE. From the Nifty pack, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel are all set to report Q2 results today. We bring to you live updates.
The 30-share Sensex was up about 30 points in the pre-open session on Tuesday morning. We take a look at the heat map.
PSUs and financials have emerged as the biggest wealth destroyers in the last 5 years, with 6 out of the 10 duds being PSUs, according to a study. According to Motilal Oswal’s 23rd Wealth Creation study, The total wealth destroyed during 2013-18 is Rs 4.9 trillion, 11% of the total wealth created by top 100 companies. “Thanks to buoyant markets, especially mid- and small-caps, both the quantum and the percentage of Wealth Destroyed in the last two studies are much lower than in the previous two studies,” Motilal Oswal noted.
Wall Street closed with heavy losses on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 2.32 percent on a day marked by concerns about a deceleration in world economic growth and plunges in tech giants such as Apple, which fell more than 5 per cent. At the close of regular trading, the DJIA – the main indicator for US stocks – had lost 602.12 points, coming to rest at 25,387.18, while the S&P500 index fell 1.97 percent to 2,726.22 and the NASDAQ index – which includes the important tech companies – dropped 2.78 percent to 7,200.87, Efe reported.
The dollar traded just below a 16-month high versus a basket of peers, benefiting from save-haven flows as investors shunned riskier assets because of political uncertainties in Europe and fears of a global economic slowdown. Investor confidence has been eroded by bitter trade tensions between the United States and China, fears of a no-deal Brexit, and a standoff between Rome and the European Union over Italy’s deficit-deepening budget. Added to that litany is a view that corporate earnings growth has peaked amid rising borrowing costs.
Oil prices fell by around 1 per cent on Tuesday, with Brent crude sliding below $70 and WTI below $60 per barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. The fall came amid a broad market selloff in Asia and before that on Wall Street, while the U.S.-dollar hit a 16-month high on Tuesday, making oil imports more expensive for any country using other currencies at home. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $59.15 per barrel at 0214 GMT, down 78 cents, or 1.3 percent from their last settlement.
