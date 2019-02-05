Share market LIVE: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 10,900; Bharti Airtel, Vedanta down up to 4.5%

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 60 points to 36,645.31, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Bharti Airtel shares tanked by more than 4.5% to Rs 292.85, while Vedanta shares plunged by more than 2.5% to Rs 157.25.
Earlier, US Stocks after turning in a lackluster performance early in the session, moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages reached their best closing levels in two months, Angel Broking said in a note. The Dow was up by 0.7 percent to 25,239 while the Nasdaq surged by 1.2 percent to 7,347. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Shares of India's major telecom firm Bharti Airtel slumped on Tuesday, after global rating agency Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured notes to the speculative grade. Bharti AIrtel share price plunged by more than 4.4% to Rs 292.85. "The downgrade reflects uncertainty as to whether or not the company’s profitability, cash flow situation and debt levels can improve sustainably and materially, given the competitive dynamics in the Indian telecom market," Moody's Investors Service said in a note. Notably, Moody’s has downgraded the senior unsecured rating of Bharti Airtel to 'Ba1' from 'Baa3' earlier.
Wall Street gained on Monday, with all three major indexes closing near session highs as sustained optimism on the prospects for U.S.-China trade relations propelled technology shares. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq both closed above their 100-day moving averages for the first time since October.Shares of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp each rose 2.7 percent and were the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq. Apple and Microsoft's gains helped S&P 500 technology stocks gain 1.6 percent, the greatest rise among the benchmark index's major sectors. High expectations for Alphabet Inc's quarterly results, announced after the bell, were likely a contributor to tech and internet stocks' advance during market hours, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Asian stocks extended their gains on Tuesday as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve's dovish turn underpinned risk appetite, while the dollar held firm on last week's upbeat U.S. data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4 percent and hovered near its four-month high marked on Friday. Japan's Nikkei average was flat on the day but at its highest level in seven weeks. Australian shares jumped 2.5 percent, with long-battered financials surging on short-covering after a special government-appointed inquiry excoriated Australia's financial sector for misconduct but left the structure of the country's powerful banks in place. (Reuters reported)
nvestors are losing appetite for highly leveraged companies, as share prices of companies with high promoter pledging continue to fall amid concerns over draining of funding options and increasing borrowing costs, according to brokerages. Recently, investors started selling companies with high-pledge shareholding after the promoter of the Essel Group had failed to bring in fresh shares as collateral to make up for the crash in stock prices.
Indian fund houses have exposure of over Rs 8,500 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) group companies. Of the total amount, around Rs 7,100 crore is invested in debt papers of DHFL by around 292 debt schemes, while the remaining is invested in Wadhawan Global Capital, Avanse Financial Services and Aadhar Housing Finance. UTI Mutual Fund has investments of around Rs 2,144 crore in various group companies of DHFL Group across 51 debt schemes. Reliance Mutual fund has an exposure of `1,488 crore in DHFL.
Reliance Communications Ltd on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to withdraw its appeal in a dispute with Ericsson as it seeks to pursue a debt resolution plan through the country’s bankruptcy court. Mumbai-based RCom, controlled by Anil Ambani, said on Friday it will seek fast-track resolution of its debt through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the country’s court that deals with bankruptcy cases. The NCLAT on Monday asked Ericsson to file a response by Feb. 8 and scheduled a hearing for Feb. 12.
