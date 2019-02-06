Share Market Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 11,000; Zee Entertainment zooms 9%; ICICI Bank up 1%

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: Tech Mahindra shares zoomed by more than 5% to Rs 789 on NSE, after the firm reported strong Q3 results.

Stock Market Live: After opening higher–Sensex and Nifty–extended gains in the morning trade on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 180 points to 36,796 while the Nifty is nearing the crucial the 11,000-mark. ICICI Bank shares gained by more than 1.8% to Rs 359.10 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Zee Entertainment shares extended gains and rallied by more than 9% to Rs 398 on NSE.

Asian shares started cautiously on Wednesday as investors waited to see if US President Donald Trump drops any hints of progress on tariffs in his State of the Union speech. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat with China and several other markets in the region still closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.