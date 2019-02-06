Share Market Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 11,000; Zee Entertainment zooms 9%; ICICI Bank up 1%

Stock Market Live: After opening higher–Sensex and Nifty–extended gains in the morning trade on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 180 points to 36,796 while the Nifty is nearing the crucial the 11,000-mark. ICICI Bank shares gained by more than 1.8% to Rs 359.10 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Zee Entertainment shares extended gains and rallied by more than 9% to Rs 398 on NSE.
Asian shares started cautiously on Wednesday as investors waited to see if US President Donald Trump drops any hints of progress on tariffs in his State of the Union speech. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat with China and several other markets in the region still closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The rupee Wednesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.49 in early trade on the forex market amid positive opening in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows. Forex traders said investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled for February 7. Moreover, rising crude prices capped the gains for the domestic unit. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened higher at 71.56 then gained further ground to touch 71.49 against the US dollar, showing a gain of 8 paise over its previous closing. (PTI reported)
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by President Donald Trump. Shares of Estée Lauder Cos Inc rose 11.6 percent after the cosmetics maker’s quarterly results, driven by strong growth in China, topped estimates. Estée Lauder shares had the largest percentage gain among S&P 500 companies. Luxury fashion company Ralph Lauren Corp also reported better-than-expected sales and earnings, sending its shares 8.4 percent higher. Shares of Alphabet Inc reversed course to end 0.9 percent higher. (Reuters reported)
The domestic stock markets--Sensex and Nifty--opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 143 points to 36,763.07, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,950-mark. Tech Mahindra shares zoomed by more than 5% to Rs 789 on NSE, after the firm reported strong Q3 results. Zee Entertainment shares rallied by more than 3.3% to Rs 377.45 on NSE. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
The Jubilant Group companies on Tuesday said they would be paying promoters 0.25% of annual consolidated revenues for using the ‘Jubilant’ brand name. The promoters include Shyam Sunder Bhartia and Harishankar Bhartia. Jubilant FoodWorks and Jubilant Lifesciences in late night BSE filings, however, clarified that “Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd (a promoter group company) has decided not to charge the corporate brand royalty of 0.25% of the consolidated revenues of the company and the same stands withdrawn”.
Suzlon Energy share price rebounded after crashing on Tuesday after the firm issued a clarification to exchanges saying that the company is regular in servicing its debt obligations towards banks for the month of January 2019 and any rumours about the company are baseless. Suzlon Energy shares tanked 43 per cent to hit the day’s low at Rs 2.70 in the afternoon trade. The shares pared some losses and ended the day down 24 per cent at Rs 3.60. "The rumours about the Company are baseless and we appeal to all the investors and stakeholders to not to believe the same.,” Suzlon Energy said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Oil sank for a second straight day as service-sector orders fed worries about the economy and traders received another report of booming U.S. crude supplies. Futures in New York fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday, after a volatile session that bounced between gains and losses. A gauge of demand for American service industries hit a one-year low in January, following data on Monday that showed an unexpected drop in factory activity. Prices maintained the decline after an oil-industry report was said to show crude stockpiles growing for the third consecutive week.
