Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, Zee Enterprises shares in focus

Share Market | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 44 points up at 11,014 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.32%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended little changed as a rally in energy and industrial shares countered a drop in the technology and real-estate sectors with investors favouring value over growth, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus, after reports that Vijay Shekhar-led Paytm is looking to buy stake from Rana Kapoor. Shares of Zee Enterprises will also be in focus, after the firm returned 45-60 per cent of amount due to mutual funds. We bring to you live updates.

