Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, Zee Enterprises shares in focus

Share Market | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 44 points up at 11,014 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.32%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended little changed as a rally in energy and industrial shares countered a drop in the technology and real-estate sectors with investors favouring value over growth, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus, after reports that Vijay Shekhar-led Paytm is looking to buy stake from Rana Kapoor. Shares of Zee Enterprises will also be in focus, after the firm returned 45-60 per cent of amount due to mutual funds. We bring to you live updates.
Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor is in talks with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to sell stake in the bank, according to various media reports. Rana Kapoor approached Sharma to sell his family members’ and his own stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,800-2,000 crore, CNBC TV-18 cited sources as saying. The companies are still negotiating on the price and other issues, the news channel added. Interestingly, Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill told Reuters that the firm is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost the private lender’s capital. “We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal,” Ravneet Gill, chief executive and managing director of the corporate and retail bank, told Reuters in an interview.
Billionaire Subhash Chandra-promoted Zee Enterprises has reportedly started repaying its lenders ahead of the Sep 30 deadline as a part of its Rs 11,000 crore debt reduction programme. Notably, lenders including HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, ABSL mutual fund have received between 45-60% of the total outstanding dues, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. HDFC Mutual Fund has received Rs 580 crore or 50% of the total outstanding amount. Aditya Birla Sun Life MF has received about 760 crore or 49% of the amount outstanding, the channel reported. ICICI Prudential MF has received the highest Rs 435 crore or 60% of the amount due, while Zee has paid Rs 599 crore to Kotak MF, which is 52% of its amount due.
Private equity/Venture Capital (PE/VC) investments in India stands at an all-time high of $36.70 billion in 2019 having surpassed the previous high of $36.5 billion recorded in 2018, said the IVCA-EY report. August 2019 recorded investments worth $4.4 billion across 82 deals, on the back of 16 large deals of value greater than $100 million and strong investment activity in infrastructure and real estate asset classes. Exits recorded $691 million across 11 deals on account of large secondary exits.
About $15 trillion, or 38%, of the world’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017 was “phantom capital” that was tailor-made to trim tax bills of multinational corporations, and tax havens were being used to funnel these investments, according a study put out by the International Monetary Fund. The share of such investments in reported FDI has shot up by roughly seven percentage points since 2010 and serves to skew the global FDI data, shows the study by the IMF and the University of Copenhagen. To put it in perspective, phantom capital in 2017 was equivalent of the combined GDP of China and Germany in that year.
Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to make lateral hires in specialised positions as they pivot to an era of increased digitisation and focused lending to small enterprises. State Bank of India on Tuesday sought applications to fill vacancies for 477 information technology (IT) roles. Its smaller peer Bank of Baroda (BoB) has also advertised 15 vacancies for specialist product managers to work on an Uttar Pradesh government scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). BoB is also on the lookout for an executive to head its new MSME business vertical.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts had forecast. Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.81 a barrel by 0053 GMT, while WTI futures were up 47 cents, or 0.8%, to $57.87 a barrel. Prices had ended lower on Tuesday, squeezed by speculation of a return of sanctions-hit Iranian crude exports to the market following United States President Donald Trump’s move to fire national security adviser John Bolton, a noted Iran policy hawk. But they rebounded after American Petroleum Institute (API) data released late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, while distillate stocks built.
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, but hovered near a four-week low hit in the previous session as risk appetite improved amid hopes of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany, Europe’s largest economy. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,491.60 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell to their lowest since Aug. 13 at $1,483.90. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,499.3 an ounce.
