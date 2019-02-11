Share Market Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty above 10,900; Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment shares gain

Track Live Share Market: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are opened lower tracking on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 150 points to 36,397.09, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Tata Steel shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 478.70 on NSE, after the firm reported strong Q3 results. Zee Entertainment shares zoomed by more than 1.1% to Rs 403.50 after Subhash Chandra, Chairman, ZEE & Essel Group in an open letter said Essel Group has not received any communication from SEBI or from any Mutual Fund Company, pertaining to a decision taken with regards to the moratorium.
Earlier, US market closed largely higher on Friday but Dow fell amid lingering fears over US-China trade & global growth. Asian equities were in the green but quickly giving up gains; Taiwan in the green but off highs. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Rising for the fifth straight day, the rupee firmed up by another 9 paise to 71.22 against the dollar in opening trade Monday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters amid foreign fund inflows. Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee, but a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped the gains. At the interbank forex exchange, the rupee started lower at 71.37 and softened to 71.44 against the US dollar, but regained strength to quote 9 paise higher at 71.22 against the last close of 71.31.
Mukesh Ambani is not only Asia’s richest man but he is also India’ top philanthropist. Ambani, who topped Hurun India Rich List in September 2018, donated Rs 437 crore between October 2017 and September 2018 to lead Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018. According to the report, Ambani was followed by Rs 200 donation made by Ajay Piramal and family of Piramal Group. China’s Hurun Research Institute came out with the list ranking India’s top philanthropists who have donated Rs 10 crores or more between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. 39 Indians were included in the list who contributed an overall amount of Rs Rs 1,560 crore even as the average contribution per philanthropist was Rs 40 crore.
Asian shares started the week on the backfoot on Monday as worries about global growth, U.S. politics and the ongoing Sino-U.S. tariff war kept investors cautious, while the safe-haven greenback held near a six-week top against major currencies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tad weaker after it was toppled from a four-month top on Friday. Trading volumes are expected to be thin with Japan on public holiday, while Chinese markets reopen after a week-long break for the Lunar New Year holiday. World stocks ended last week in the red amid uncertainty about global economic growth and trade tensions, posting their first weekly drop this year.
Hedge funds reversed course on oil just in time, plowing back into bearish bets as crude skidded into a wall of economic worries. In a shift from four weeks of retreat, short-sellers boosted by 28 percent their wagers that Brent prices would fall in the week ended Feb. 5, according to data released Friday. That overshadowed the belief in rising prices, as investors weighed an OPEC supply cut against signs of weakening demand growth. Brent’s rally has fizzled this month after the global benchmark gained 15 percent in January. Record U.S. shale drilling is threatening to offset the output cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top exporters.
The lawyer for the chairman of the National Enquirer’s parent company said there wasn’t any blackmail, extortion or political motivation involved in the fight between the tabloid and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Photos and other details about Bezos’s extramarital affair came from “a reliable source” known to Bezos — and not from President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia or Trump adviser Roger Stone, said Elkan Abramowitz, an attorney for David Pecker, the chairman of American Media Inc. “It was a usual story that National Enquirer gets from reliable sources,” Abramowitz said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. He didn’t name the source. “It absolutely is not extortion and not blackmail.” It doesn’t look that way to everyone.
China’s currency slipped and equities were little changed as the nation’s markets resumed trading after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. The yuan dropped 0.5 percent as it traded for the first time in at least a week and the People’s Bank of China set the daily fixing at 6.7495 per dollar. The CSI 300 Index rose less than 0.1 percent. The CSI 300 was up 7.9 percent this year through Feb. 1 as investors took comfort from Beijing’s measures to support the economy and risk assets gaining favor around the world. A January rally had briefly taken the yuan past the 6.7 per dollar level for the first time since July.
Gold prices held firm on Monday, supported by worries over a slowdown in global economic growth and uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war, but a strong dollar limited the safe-haven metal’s appeal. Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,312.76 per ounce, as of 0254 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,316.50 per ounce. “Global growth worries, absence of positive signs in U.S-China trade (talks) and reduction in the euro-zone growth forecasts have laid a strong foundation for gold in the longer run,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst with Singapore-based Phillip Futures. “There are a lot of headwinds for gold in the near-term from the six-week rally in U.S. equities and a vigorous dollar.” Investors are looking ahead to trade talks between Beijing and Washington this week with a delegation of U.S. officials travelling to China for the next round of negotiations.
