Share Market Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty above 10,900; Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment shares gain

Track Live Share Market: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are opened lower tracking on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 150 points to 36,397.09, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Tata Steel shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 478.70 on NSE, after the firm reported strong Q3 results. Zee Entertainment shares zoomed by more than 1.1% to Rs 403.50 after Subhash Chandra, Chairman, ZEE & Essel Group in an open letter said Essel Group has not received any communication from SEBI or from any Mutual Fund Company, pertaining to a decision taken with regards to the moratorium.

Earlier, US market closed largely higher on Friday but Dow fell amid lingering fears over US-China trade & global growth. Asian equities were in the green but quickly giving up gains; Taiwan in the green but off highs. We bring to you LIVE updates.