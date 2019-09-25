Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty near 11,500; SBI, Tata Motors down 2%

Kotak’s Nilesh Shah says small, midcap stocks attractive; bullish on this sector

While the small and midcap space has remained largely muted in the year so far, Kotak AMC’s Nilesh Shah says that valuations are attractive in the space. “They will be the biggest beneficiary of the improved liquidity and economy, reduction in interest rates and corporate tax rebates and when transmission of credit reaches its peak. That will lead to an improvement in margins and profitability. So, we are now focused on adding quality small and midcaps across our portfolio,” Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said in an interview to CNBC TV18. Notably, Nilesh Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He will be succeeding Nimesh Shah, Managing Director, ICICI Prudential AMC, who was appointed to the post in 2018.

