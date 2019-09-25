Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty near 11,500; SBI, Tata Motors down 2%

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was down 270 points to 38,821, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,500-mark at 9.25 am. SBI, Tata Motors shares were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 2%. Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.55%, while Australian shares fell 0.66%, Reuters reported. Shares of state-run lender SBI will assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal-weight from Overweight earlier. Zee Entertainment shares will also be in focus, after Morgan Stanley said that there are concerns of further invocation of pledged shares. We bring to you live updates.
As many as 17 Indian companies, including Infosys, TCS and HDFC, have been named in the list of World’s Best Regarded Companies compiled by Forbes. IT major Infosys has been ranked third in the list of World’s Best Regarded Companies, along with global payments technology company Visa and Italian car-maker Ferrari on the first and second position, respectively. Infosys jumped to the third spot from 31st position in 2018. “Infosys’ leading position headlined an Asian invasion in the rankings,” Forbes said.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was down 270 points to 38,821, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,500-mark at 9.25 am. SBI, Tata Motors shares were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 2%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
We attended Hexaware’s (HEXW) analyst day, where management shared the progress on its strategy of ‘Automate Everything – Cloudify Everything – Transform Customer Experience.’ HEXW’s recent acquisition of Mobiquity is meshing well with the current offerings of the company. Mobiquity has front-end domain expertise with offerings around strategy and experience design, while HEXW is strong in engineering and execution. This is creating ample opportunities for both the entities to pitch full stack experience to their respective client groups. Mobiquity has strong vendor and client relationships with AWS and Backbase, which is creating opportunities for HEXW in IMS and retail banking, respectively.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health), the largest standalone health insurer in the country, and ICICI Securities (I-Sec), among India’s leading financial products distributors, on Tuesday announced a partnership under which I-Sec would leverage its strong online and offline presence to distribute Star Health’s products nationwide.
A gauge of global stocks fell on Tuesday as calls for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump grew louder, while the British pound firmed as the UK Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful. After initially advancing, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index retreated to session lows after U.S. Representative John Lewis, one of the most senior leaders, joined other Democratic lawmakers in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump.
Oil prices plunged more than 2% on Tuesday to their lowest since the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil facilities, after U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled fears the U.S.-China trade conflict that has crimped energy demand is far from over. In a United Nations address, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices, including “massive” market barriers, currency manipulation and intellectual property theft, a few days after officials from the world’s two largest oil-consuming economies held inconclusive trade talks in Washington.
While e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have been incurring huge losses in their bid to get more and more customers on board, the cash burn for e-tailers is likely to get a significant cut from current 12% to about 6% by 2022. Over the coming years, cash burn for online commerce companies is expected to drop to half as these companies get larger share of higher-margin categories such as fashion, private labels and fast-moving consumer goods, according to management consulting firm RedSeer. Coupled with a bigger share of high margin categories and by finetuning supply chains, companies are likely to rationalize costs, the report added. The online companies have already managed to bring down cash burn to 12% this year from 15% in 2018.
While the small and midcap space has remained largely muted in the year so far, Kotak AMC’s Nilesh Shah says that valuations are attractive in the space. “They will be the biggest beneficiary of the improved liquidity and economy, reduction in interest rates and corporate tax rebates and when transmission of credit reaches its peak. That will lead to an improvement in margins and profitability. So, we are now focused on adding quality small and midcaps across our portfolio,” Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said in an interview to CNBC TV18. Notably, Nilesh Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He will be succeeding Nimesh Shah, Managing Director, ICICI Prudential AMC, who was appointed to the post in 2018.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather after logging its best ever 2-day mega rally in the previous sessions. The Sensex closed the volatile session 7.11 points or 0.02 per cent up at 39,097.14. The broader Nifty 12 points lower at 11,588.20. Infosys, RIL, TechM, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, TCS and Yes Bank were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.78 per cent. On the other hand, SBI, Axis Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, closing up to 3.56% down. Following the 2-day rise, the market-cap of BSE-listed companies was Rs 1,38,54,439.41 crore, up by Rs 10.35 lakh crore in two sessions, after announcement of a slew of fresh economic reforms to boost the ailing economy.
While several industries have been facing slowdown blues for some time now owing to lower than usual sales, the upcoming festive season in India may turn around the fortunes for retail and MSME sectors in India, India’s largest bank SBI said. “The coming quarter which is normally the festive season, with a lot of improvement in the sentiments, and with the reduction in the corporate tax, we are expecting that there would be uptake on the retail and MSME side,” Prashant Kumar, CFO, SBI, told ET Now in an interview. He added that the bank hopes for credit growth in upcoming months as consumer sentiment gets stronger.
From coding software at the age of eight, becoming a part of a global annual forum for improving science in Asia, authoring a book on top 100 Indian engineering colleges, starting a consulting firm for foreign companies entering India, dropping out of college and becoming the first Indian Thiel fellow, to pivoting Oravel Stays to OYO Rooms and making it a $5 billion private enterprise, Ritesh Agarwal has come a long way. What lies ahead for him is to become the world’s largest hotel chain by continuing to stay innovative. “While one is in the process of coming up with a truly innovative solution, it is essential to keep an open mind,” Agarwal said in a tete-a-tete with Sandeep Soni.
