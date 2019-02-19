Share market LIVE: Sensex up 75 points, Nifty below 10,650; Yes Bank, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Indian Share Market Live updates: Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 218.10.

Share Market Live: The headline indices–Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly higher tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up 100 points to 35,598.65, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 218.10, while ICICI Bank shares are up 342.15, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers.

Asian shares hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks. Investor confidence was bolstered by mild gains in European stocks as U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday, Reuters reported. Chinese shares were little changed, too, with the blue-chip index up 0.1 percent after surging in the previous session. We bring to you LIVE updates.