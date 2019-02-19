Share market LIVE: Sensex up 75 points, Nifty below 10,650; Yes Bank, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Share Market Live: The headline indices–Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly higher tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up 100 points to 35,598.65, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 218.10, while ICICI Bank shares are up 342.15, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers.
Asian shares hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks. Investor confidence was bolstered by mild gains in European stocks as U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday, Reuters reported. Chinese shares were little changed, too, with the blue-chip index up 0.1 percent after surging in the previous session. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The headline indices--Sensex and Nifty-- opened mildly higher tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up 100 points to 35,598.65, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 218.10, while ICICI Bank shares are up 342.15, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Asian shares hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks. Investor confidence was bolstered by mild gains in European stocks as U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade firmer, while Japan's Nikkei was almost flat. (Reuters reported)
Avendus Capital has started accepting money for one of India’s first funds to base investment decisions on environment, social and governance parameters as investor concerns about governance at Indian companies surge. “Traditionally, university endowments and pension funds tend to participate in ESG. But we are now seeing a lot of appetite also from millennial, high net-worth investors and family offices,” Abhay Laijawala, managing director at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, said.
Also read: Hedge fund operator Avendus Capital plans $1 billion India-focused ESG fund
Poor corporate earnings, a shortage of liquidity and uncertainty ahead of the elections have left the Indian stock markets in a weak spot. The Sensex fell for the eighth straight session on Monday while the broader markets continued to be in the grip of the bears; a clutch of 128 top companies have lost more than Rs 5,000 crore in market capitalisation since January 2018. The combined erosion in market cap is a colossal Rs 20 lakh crore.
Also read: Monday blues! Falling for eight day in a row, Sensex drops 311 points
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to offer an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore to the Centre, driving up its total transfer in the current fiscal to Rs 68,000 crore, as estimated by the interim Budget. The highest surplus transfer by the central bank in at least a decade would help a poll-bound government contain its FY19 fiscal deficit at 3.4% of GDP (against the targeted 3.3%), at a time when goods and services tax revenues are expected to trail the budgeted goal by as much as Rs 1 lakh crore.
Also read: RBI to transfer Rs 28,000 crore to government as interim dividend
To ensure a steady inflow of crude oil at a time imports from Iran are falling, state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has become the first domestic company to sign a long-term supply contract with the US. The oil marketing company, in a statement released on Monday, said the annual deal is worth $1.5 billion and will be effective for FY20. “IOC has finalised a term contract for import of up to 3 million tonne of crude oil of US origin grades as a part of its strategy to diversify term crude sources,” the company said, adding the contract was finalised on February 15.
Also read: Up the value chain: IOC first Indian refiner to sign oil supply deal with US
Reliance Jio, which has been the fastest in utilising the opportunity of bringing 2G feature phone users to its 4G network with the 4G feature phone, has acquired around 50 million Jio Phone users since late 2017. Counterpoint Research, in its latest report, said that Jio has been the fastest to see the opportunity and adopt the platform to acquire tens of millions of 2G feature phone users to its 4G network with its KaiOS-powered 4G smart feature phone.
Also read: Reliance Jio serves another ace: Mukesh Ambani-owned telco sells close to 50 million 4G feature phones
India’s rupee has gone from being the best-performing Asian currency last quarter to the worst this year as rising crude prices and tensions over Kashmir weigh on sentiment. The currency has slumped 2.4 percent since the end of December, missing the rally in its regional peers on optimism over US-China trade talks. It slid to 71.515 per dollar Monday, from as strong as 69.23 in early January, and traded at 71.4450 at 3:15 pm in Mumbai. The S&P BSE Sensex index of stocks extended its biggest weekly loss in four months.
Also read: Losing currency? Rupee worst performer in Asia as oil prices, Kashmir concerns linger