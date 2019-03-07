Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Infosys, Zee Entertainment in focus

Stock Market Live: The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,088.50 indicating a weak opening for the Nifty and Sensex.

Stock market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on aThursday, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,088.50 indicating a weak opening for the Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares rose marginally in early trade on Thursday, with caution prevailing as investors awaited some kind of resolution to Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. Japan’s Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent, while Australian shares added 0.2 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent in early trade. It was not far from its five-month high marked last week and was up 10.4 percent year-to-date.

Back home, shares of Zee Entertainment will assume focus, after global firm CLSA said that the management change is likely to make strategic sale at a premium. The recent rally will reduce risk of further invocation, said the firm. Infosys shares will also assume focus, after CLSA has the IT gaint as top pick in the sector, with a target stock price of Rs 930 per share. We bring to you LIVE updates.