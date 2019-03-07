Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Infosys, Zee Entertainment in focus

Stock market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on aThursday, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,088.50 indicating a weak opening for the Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares rose marginally in early trade on Thursday, with caution prevailing as investors awaited some kind of resolution to Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. Japan’s Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent, while Australian shares added 0.2 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent in early trade. It was not far from its five-month high marked last week and was up 10.4 percent year-to-date.
Back home, shares of Zee Entertainment will assume focus, after global firm CLSA said that the management change is likely to make strategic sale at a premium. The recent rally will reduce risk of further invocation, said the firm. Infosys shares will also assume focus, after CLSA has the IT gaint as top pick in the sector, with a target stock price of Rs 930 per share. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market’s strong rally to start the year. With corporate earnings season ending, investors are looking for next catalysts to drive the market, including a potential trade agreement between the United States and China and economic data, including Friday’s employment report.
Japan’s Nikkei slid to a one-week low on Thursday morning with chip-related stocks leading the decline in step with U.S. counterparts, while Mizuho Financial Group underperformed after it sharply cut its annual profit outlook. The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 21,440.50 at the midday break, after hitting as low as 21,416.94, the lowest level since Feb. 28. The benchmark index will find support at its 25-day moving average of 21,212, analysts said.
The Australian dollar was hanging on grimly on Thursday as disappointing retail sales added to already feverish speculation about rate cuts, driving hefty gains for bonds and debt futures. The Aussie dollar touched a two-month low at $0.7020 at one stage before finding enough support to steady at $0.7038. It remains well below the week’s top of $0.7118. It was aided by figures showing Australia boasted its second biggest trade surplus on record in January at A$4.5 billion ($3.17 billion). That blew away forecasts of A$3.0 billion and came on top of a healthy 5 percent jump in exports, particularly of gold.
Sterling would lose around 9 percent of its current value against the dollar and trade at $1.20 in the immediate aftermath of Britain leaving the EU without a deal, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists predicted. However, most economists expect the two sides to eventually agree a free trade deal, and medians in the Feb 28-March 5 poll of over 60 strategists said cable would be at $1.32 at the end of March as the divorce is due to take effect – close to the $1.314 it was hovering around on Wednesday.
Gold held steady on Thursday, supported by concerns over global growth as well as tepid equity markets, while a firm dollar curbed gains ahead of European Central Bank’s policy meeting due later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,287.24 per ounce as of 0132 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,288.10 an ounce. The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation & Development cut forecasts again for the global economy in 2019 and 2020 as it warned that trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses.
