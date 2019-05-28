Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Sun Pharma, IndiGo, Zee Entertainment shares in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 28, 2019 9:13:28 am

Share market live: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to negative on Tuesday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4.50 points down at 11,819.50 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to negative on Tuesday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4.50 points down at 11,819.50 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07% in early trade, and US S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14% to 2,835.75, Reuters reported. 

Back home, Indigo shares will assume focus after the firm reported strong Q4 results for the quarter ended March-19. Sun Pharma shares will also be in focus ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:13 (IST)28 May 2019
H-1B visa policy: Tough US stance to put profit margins of Indian IT firms at risk

The strict stance adopted by the US government on the H-1B visa policy would put the profit margins of Indian information technology (IT) services companies at risk in the current financial year, as staff onsite costs continue to rise. An increase in employee costs can be attributed to tightening of visa norms for Indian players, resulting in higher onsite costs for them. Ever since the US government tightened its H-1B visa policy in 2017, challenges have mounted for the sector, according to ratings firm Crisil. “Employee expenses which account for nearly 60-65% of total operating costs and cost per employee for Tier 1 players rose faster at about 17% and around 9% on-year in fiscal 2019, respectively, compared with nearly 6% and about 3% a year before,” analysts at Crisil noted.

09:11 (IST)28 May 2019
Dollar nudges up, euro’s post-EU vote bounce proves short-lived

The dollar nudged up against its key rivals in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited on more catalysts after the European Union parliamentary elections showed a polarisation of the 28-member block. The yen was in a holding pattern as U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting Japan, is seen putting pressure on Tokyo to reduce the nation’s large trade surplus with the United States. Many of the currency pairs hugged recent ranges, as activity thinned out overnight with stock exchanges in the United States and Britain closed for market holidays.

08:50 (IST)28 May 2019
Oil mixed as China’s economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.90 at 0106 GMT. That was 21 cents, or 0.3%, below the last session’s close, when Brent rose 2.1%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel. They did not trade on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States, but stood 40 cents, or 0.7%, higher than their last close on Friday. Traders said Brent prices were under pressure from an economic slowdown hitting China as a result of the ongoing trade war with the United States, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.

08:48 (IST)28 May 2019
Piyush Goyal may become full-time Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley ‘Minister Without Portfolio’: Report

Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of leaders of BIMSTEC nations. Besides Modi, a host of NDA leaders will also be administered the oath of the office and secrecy by the President. With this, the process of forming a new Cabinet will begin which is set to witness a significant makeover.

08:48 (IST)28 May 2019
Australian shares up as iron ore rally backs miners, NZ lower

Australian shares gained on Tuesday and were on track to snap a three-session losing streak with mining major Rio Tinto leading the charge to touch its best level in over a decade, bolstered by firm iron ore prices. The S&P/ASX 200 index traded 0.5%, or 34.5 points higher, at 6,486.4. The benchmark had closed 4.1 points lower in the previous session. “We’ve got commodities and iron ore specifically, but also the global trade concerns that have been really pushing down on the Australian market, they’re receding a touch and that’s why we are seeing a decent start to the day,” said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia.

