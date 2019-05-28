Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Sun Pharma, IndiGo, Zee Entertainment shares in focus

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to negative on Tuesday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4.50 points down at 11,819.50 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.\u00a0Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment.\u00a0MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07% in early trade, and US S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14% to 2,835.75, Reuters reported.\u00a0 Back home, Indigo shares will assume focus after the firm reported strong Q4 results for the quarter ended March-19. Sun Pharma shares will also be in focus ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. We bring to you Live updates.