Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel shares in focus

Share Market LIVE Updates | Sensex, Nifty, other share prices today

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points down at 11,052 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday and the dollar rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut as expected but poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4%, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June. Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.5% while Australian shares declined 0.3%. Reuters reported. Shares of Zee Enterprises will assume focus, after Oppenheimer Development fund agreed to pick up 11 per cent of promoter stake in the firm for Rs 4,224 crore. Bharti Airtel shares will also assume focus, ahead of the firm’s Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. We bring to you live updates.