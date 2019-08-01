Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points down at 11,052 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday and the dollar rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut as expected but poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4%, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June. Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.5% while Australian shares declined 0.3%. Reuters reported. Shares of Zee Enterprises will assume focus, after Oppenheimer Development fund agreed to pick up 11 per cent of promoter stake in the firm for Rs 4,224 crore. Bharti Airtel shares will also assume focus, ahead of the firm’s Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
With the core sector growth falling in the monht of June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut rates in the upcoming bi-monthly monetary policy, the analysts said. The growth in eight core industries fell to 0.2 per cent largely on account of shrinkage in the oil-related sectors and cement production, the government data released on Wednesday said. In June 2018, the eight core industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity expanded by 7.8 per cent. In the April-June quarter, the eight sectors grew by 3.5 per cent as against 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the last year.
Full story
With the Essel Group initiating the process of divesting its key assets on order to repay all the lenders by September this year, mutual funds with large exposure to the group may heave a sigh of relief. The development comes as the foreign fund house Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund on Wednesday agreed to buy up to 11 per cent of promoter’s stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 4,224 crore. It is expected to bring good news for mutual funds that have the biggest exposure to Essel Group at Rs 7,570 crore including Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, among others.
Full story