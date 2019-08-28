Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, Tata Steel in focus

Beleaguered DHFL may convert loans into equity to stay afloat

With a solution to its problems nowhere in sight, the near-bankrupt DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation) on Tuesday said it would consider converting loans into equity. The NBFC’s board is set to meet on August 30 to discuss the proposal. The resolution plan, awaiting a sign-off from a few categories of lenders, has reportedly pencilled in a new management team. Bankers, it is understood, want Kapil Wadhawan to step down as chairman and managing director of DHFL; moreover, they want him to reduce his stake to below 10%. The promoter, bankers familiar with the plan said, would also be required to pledge a part of their remaining stake to lenders (which would be below 10%). The promoter group holding in DHFL is 39.21%.

