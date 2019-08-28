Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, Tata Steel in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher, on Tuesday morning, tracking strong global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 20 points up at 11,130 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares eked out meager gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief for investors after an overnight US selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy are likely to keep a lid on sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.04% and Australia’s shares rose 0.07%, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus, after media reports said that the bank will soon meet to discuss a capital infusion of 1.2 billion USD. ICICI Bank will also assume focus, after several global brokerages reiterated it as a top pick in India. We bring to you live updates.
Days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to boost lending at public sector banks (PSBs), Arijit Basu, MD (commercial clients group) State Bank of India (SBI), said on Tuesday the bank does not need capital from the government. “For SBI, we are not looking at any capitalisation right now as we are well capitalised and we have been able to raise from the market. We have announced our programme for both tier I and tier II bonds,” Basu said on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
With a solution to its problems nowhere in sight, the near-bankrupt DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation) on Tuesday said it would consider converting loans into equity. The NBFC’s board is set to meet on August 30 to discuss the proposal. The resolution plan, awaiting a sign-off from a few categories of lenders, has reportedly pencilled in a new management team. Bankers, it is understood, want Kapil Wadhawan to step down as chairman and managing director of DHFL; moreover, they want him to reduce his stake to below 10%. The promoter, bankers familiar with the plan said, would also be required to pledge a part of their remaining stake to lenders (which would be below 10%). The promoter group holding in DHFL is 39.21%.
Shares of Tata group major Tata Steel will be in focus, after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. The firm said that most negatives are factored in to the price. Check current price
The much-awaited annual general meeting (AGM) of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the low-cost carrier, IndiGo, took place on Tuesday but minus any fireworks, in which the co-promoters —Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia — have been indulging in for the past one-and-a-half months. Gangwal, who has raised issues related to corporate governance at the airline and sent missives to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the ministry of corporate affairs, was not present during the meet as he was in the US.
Yes Bank shares will be in focus as bank mulls $1.2 fund raising, according to ET Now. The bank will soon meet to discuss a capital infusion of 1.2 billion USD on Friday, ET Now said citing sources. Earlier last week, Yes Bank raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route. It allotted 23.1 crores equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 83.55 per share.
Credit rating agency Icra downgraded the non-fund based limits worth Rs 50 crore of MEP Infrastructure Developers (MEPIDL) to ‘A4+’ from ‘A3’. The rating agency also downgraded non-fund based limits of company’s two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to the tune of over Rs 660 crore to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-’. MEPL’s rating was downgraded as the rating agency noted that it factors in the slower-than-anticipated progress in the six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio with current progress lagging behind schedule.
West Bengal Finance minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday expressed concerns over the Reserve Bank of India approving transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the central government, saying it has increased the financial risk of the country. Boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime’s prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit, the RBI approved the transfer on Monday.
