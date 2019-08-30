Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, RIL shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 15 points down at 10,993 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares rose on Friday as China struck a hopeful tone on trade with the United States but continued fears about a global growth slowdown, or even a recession, capped sharp rallies. Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China’s official manufacturing survey which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-UStrade war, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus, after media reports said that the bank will meet today discuss a capital infusion of 1.2 billion USD. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also be on investors’ radar, after global firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the shares, with a target price of Rs 1,349. We bring to you live updates.
Terming new technologies as critical change agents that will transform opportunity into reality, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said that in the next 24 months, India would be among the leading nations in the world in the adoption of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, cloud computing and other technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution. Speaking at the seventh convocation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Petroleum University (PDPU), the RIL chairman said that India’s digital transformation was unmatched and unprecedented, as in less than 24 months, the nation had taken a top leadership position from being 155th in the world in mobile data.
Synergy Group, a South American entity, which holds a significant stake in Columbian Avianca Airlines, is willing to invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in the grounded Jet Airways. The investment is conditional on the lenders of the airline taking a large debt haircut, Antonio Guizzetti, one of the advisors to Synergy Aerospace said. German Efromovich, the owner of the Synergy Group, will meet the State Bank of India within the next two weeks to present a business plan. “Jet Airways is a good company, but it is grounded, which is very difficult to rehabilitate. Our desire is to negotiate with the banks for conversion of debt to equity,” Guizzetti said.
We live in an age of protectionism, where local industries are being protected against global players. The glut of globalisation from the 1990s faces a resurgent spirit of nationalism; policies that previously promoted free trade are being met with protective measures, such as tariffs and trade barriers. The US, the bastion of free trade and capitalism, has started a brutal trade war with China, and has gone so far as to create checks on foreign acquisitions of US companies via the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States—all to promote local industries under the “America First” policy.