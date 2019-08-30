Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, RIL shares in focus

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex lost 649.17 points, or 1.74 per cent

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 15 points down at 10,993 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares rose on Friday as China struck a hopeful tone on trade with the United States but continued fears about a global growth slowdown, or even a recession, capped sharp rallies. Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China’s official manufacturing survey which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-UStrade war, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus, after media reports said that the bank will meet today discuss a capital infusion of 1.2 billion USD. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also be on investors’ radar, after global firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the shares, with a target price of Rs 1,349. We bring to you live updates.