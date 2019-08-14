Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, ONGC among shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 33 points up at 10,953 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares joined a global equities rally and safe-haven government bonds pulled back on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic turmoil. Wall Street stocks soared overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm announced that the board would be meeting in connection with the proposed QIP. Shares of ONGC will also assume focus, after the firm reported tepid Q1 results. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Amazon is in late-stage talks to acquire as much as 10% of Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail, people familiar with the negotiations said, as the US company moves to bolster its brick-and-mortar presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets. ndia’s No. 2 retailer by turnover, Future is seeking a valuation of about Rs 2,000 crore ($281 million) from Amazon for the stake, according to the people, who asked not to be identified. The sale is likely to be routed through a holding company, they said, and will give Amazon the option to buy more shares from Future Retail founder and chairman Biyani.
Shares of RIL rallied the most in over two years as investors cheered company’s promise to bring its net debt to zero in 18 months. The country’s largest company by revenues and profit also vowed to reward shareholders with periodic bonuses and higher dividends and other means once it becomes debt free. The stock surged as much as 12% in intra-day trade on BSE, before settling at Rs 1,275.00, up 9.72%.
While the domestic IT industry is tackling a global slowdown and companies are banking on the high base effect to keep up their guidance, technology jobs continue to offer high salary packages to professionals seeking career in the field. According to the American worldwide employement search engine, Indeed, the 12 month period from February 2018 to February 2019 saw technology job roles in India grow by 31% from 5% in February 2017 to February 2018.
An unwritten rule of policy making is that it shouldn’t try to solve one problem by creating a new one. Unfortunately, India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) conveniently ignored this practical wisdom last week, when it unexpectedly announced an odd-sized cut in the policy repo rate. In one inadequately substantiated step, the MPC has compromised the long-standing discipline that both Indian and foreign investors had come to rely on about the normal binary—mostly 25bp, occasionally 50bp—outcome of policy rate changes
