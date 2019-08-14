Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, ONGC among shares in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading 33 points up at 10,953 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 33 points up at 10,953 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares joined a global equities rally and safe-haven government bonds pulled back on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic turmoil. Wall Street stocks soared overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales, Reuters reported. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm announced that the board would be meeting in connection with the proposed QIP. Shares of ONGC will also assume focus, after the firm reported tepid Q1 results. We bring to you live updates.