Share market LIVE: Sensex extends losses, Nifty below 11,700; Yes Bank plunges 27%

Stock market LIVE: After\u00a0opening lower, the Sensex and Nifty extended losses in the late morning trade, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 300 points to 38,668.02 while the Nifty is trading below the 11,700-mark. Shares of Yes Bank plunged by 27% to hit the day's low at Rs 173 on BSE, after the firm reported a massive quarterly loss for the first time ever. Shares in Asia fell on Tuesday as readings on China's manufacturing activity failed to meet expectations,\u00a0 underscoring weakness in the world's second-largest economy despite Beijing's attempts to spur growth.\u00a0Both official and private business surveys pointed to slower Chinese factory growth this month, dashing hopes for a steady reading or even a faster expansion. Data also showed a slower expansion in its services sector, adding to economic uncertainty, Reuters reported.\u00a0 Shares of Yes Bank will assume focus after the private sector lender reported its first ever quarterly loss for the Jan-Mar period. Notably, Macquarie has double downgraded the stock with a 40 per cent cut in target price. Shares of HDFC Life will also be in focus, as Macquarie has maintained a neutral rating with a target price of Rs 400. We bring to you Live updates.