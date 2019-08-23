Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 260 points, Nifty near 10,650; ICICI Bank, HDFC among top losers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down 243 points to 36,229 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,650-mark. ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 3%. Tata Motors, VEDL were among the top gainers, gaining up to 2.5%. Asian shares struggled to make any headway on Friday as weak US manufacturing activity and uncertainty over how much further the Federal Reserve would cut rates added to the general air of caution in markets buffeted by global growth fears. With political tumult in Hong Kong, Italy and Britain adding to the tense backdrop, investors were keenly waiting on a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day at a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Top government officials on Thursday sought to temper expectations of a big-bang stimulus package to revive sagging economic growth, aiding a slide in the stock markets. Speaking at the Hero MindMine Summit 2019, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said government intervention to bail out the private sector every time it goes through a “sunset phase” creates a “moral hazard” and is an “anathema” for the market economy. At the same event, power secretary Subhash Chandra Garg — who was the finance secretary until late July — held that reduction in interest rates and easier availability of credit to the private sector are better tools to boost growth than a fiscal stimulus.
Full story
Insurance Regulatory and Authority of India (Irdai) has tied up with state government on a pilot project to boost motor insurance. Market participants say that, despite strong growth in the month of July motor insurance segment continues to witness dip in premiums largely due to the fall in the car sales in India. Speaking at the CII Insurance and Pensions Summit, Subhash C Khuntia, chairman of Irdai said, “Traditionally, motor insurance comprised nearly one-third of the total insurance premiums in India. This year, however there is little bit of difficulty with respect to sale of motor insurance, as large number of policies are not getting renewed.” He also added that as a pilot project, Irdai will get in touch with state governments to contact uninsured vehicle owners so that they can send communications to them stating that a motor policy is compulsory.”
Full story
Oil prices clawed back the previous day’s losses on Friday, with Brent nudging above $60 a barrel, as tighter supplies from key producers offset slowing demand growth while investors await clues from the Federal Reserve on U.S. monetary policy. Brent crude rose 10 cents to $60.02 a barrel by 0118 GMT, while U.S. crude futures were at $55.38 a barrel, up 3 cents. Both contracts were on track for a second weekly gain. “Oil is set to trade quietly today as it’s all about the Jackson Hole (meeting) tonight,” Jeffrey Halley, a Singapore-based senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda. “What we’re seeing is some profit-taking in Asia in very light volumes.”
Full story
Gold prices slipped on Friday, but held near the key $1,500 level amid trade uncertainties and ahead of U.S. Fed chair’s speech for clues on future rate cuts.* Spot gold edged down 0.1% to $1,496.78 per ounce as of 0120 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,506.30 an ounce. The market is closely watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole seminar for clarity on monetary policy after minutes of the U.S. central bank’s July meeting tempered hopes of aggressive rate cuts.
Full story
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down 243 points to 36,229 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,650-mark. ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 3%. Tata Motors, VEDL were among the top gainers, gaining up to 2.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Hong Kong is bracing for further anti-government demonstrations and a “stress test” of the city’s international airport this weekend, as authorities warn against acts that could disrupt travel operations. Multiple protests are planned for Friday, including a march by accountants to government headquarters and a “Baltic Chain” event where protesters will join hands across different districts in the Chinese territory.
Full story
A day after NRAI’s president Rahul Singh hit out at Zomato for its changes made to membership-based dining out programme Gold called it “another attempt to stuff old wine in a new bottle, Zomato in response has taken the tussle to the next level. Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal taking a dig at Singh, who is also the owner of the chain of restaurants serving beer — The Beer Cafe, tweeted about a similar programme by the latter also known as Gold where it offered 1+1 benefit on food and drinks much like Zomato’s Gold programme that led to the current furore between NRAI and Zomato and other membership-based programmes by platforms such as EazyDiner, Dineout, Magicpin, and Nearbuy.
Full story
Hindustan Petroleum, which is a minority partner in the proposed West Coast Refinery, feels Saudi Aramco, the single largest shareholder in the 60 million tonne project, partnering with Reliance will have no impact on the now-stuck project. Mukesh Surana, the chairman of the ONGC-run HPCL, also said the work on the controversial Rs 4 trillion refinery and petrochemicals project is on track. It can be noted that the location for the project is yet to be identified after the one identified earlier in Ratnagiri was abandoned due to public and political protests last year.
Full story
Ocean energy has been included in renewable energy to give a further boost to ocean energy in India. Power Minister R K Singh approved the proposal. It has been clarified by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to all the stakeholders that energy produced using various forms of ocean energy such as tidal, wave, ocean thermal energy conversion, etc. shall be considered as renewable energy and shall be eligible for meeting the non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO). The total identified potential of tidal energy is about 12,455 MW, whereas the total theoretical potential of wave energy in India along the country’s coast is estimated to be about 40,000 MW, according to the ministry. Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) has a theoretical potential of 180,000 MW in India if suitable technological support is provided.
Full story
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said that startups with turnover up to Rs 25 crore will continue to avail the tax holiday as per the Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961 that offers deduction for 100 per cent of income of an eligible startup for three years out of seven years since the incorporation year. The board also said that even if the startups are DPIIT recognised, they cannot become eligible for deduction under Section 80-IAC and that startups must comply with the conditions mentioned under the said section to become eligible.
Full story