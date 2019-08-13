Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty down 40 points, RIL, Yes Bank jump up to 9%

No proven health, environment impact, government not to ban herbicide Glyphosate

The government is unlikely to put a ban on the controversial herbicide Glyphosate as there is no proven record to establish its effects on health or environment, an official source said. The demand to restrict the herbicide, largely used in tea and now HT Bt cotton, has been made by activists alleging it to be a carcinogenic, citing a 2015 study of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). “Although it will be a political decision whether to ban it or not, the official position is that the herbicide is needed for agriculture and is used in many countries, including the US, China, Brazil and Canada. The harmful effects of Glyphosate on human health is yet to be established as the World Health Organisation has not issued any advisory,” the source said. While the Centre may not ban the herbicide, it is also not going to interfere if any state bans its use within its territory, the source added.

