Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty down 40 points, RIL, Yes Bank jump up to 9%

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower, tracking domestic and global cues. The Sensex is down about 150 points to 37,430, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,100-mark. Reliance Industries share price is up more than 9% to Rs 1,262.66, after the firm made a slew of disruptive announcements and a plan to achieve a net debt of zero within the next 18 months. Asian shares fell on Tuesday as fears about a drawn out Sino-US trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina’s peso currency drove investors to safe harbours like bonds, gold, and the yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26% while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.28%, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
AadhaaR-enabled payment system (AePS) transactions crossed the 200-million mark in July 2019, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Monday. AePS is a bank-led model which allows basic interoperable banking transactions, such as cash withdrawal, intrabank or interbank fund transfer and balance enquiry with micro automated teller machines (ATMs) through a business correspondent and using Aadhaar authentication.
Reliance Industries (RIL), which is planning to create India’s largest online-to-offline (O2O) e-commerce platform called New Commerce, plans to use tech-enabled partnerships that would link producers, traders, small merchants, consumer brands and consumers. Calling New Commerce as a new business opportunity of $700 billion, chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “The main purpose of New Commerce is to completely transform the unorganised retail market, which accounts for 90% of India’s retail industry.” He said three crore merchants and kirana shop owners, who generate direct and indirect livelihoods for over 20 crore people, “form the backbone of India’s commerce ecosystem”.
When telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the presentation of this year’s Union Budget that the universal social obligation fund (USOF) levy on telecom operators be cut by 2 percentage points to 3%, he probably knew that this fund is used more for bridging fiscal gaps rather than for providing telecom connectivity in rural areas. Looking at the funds which have accrued to the USOF since its inception on April 1, 2002, it becomes clear that disbursal for telecom connectivity projects in rural areas is sparse. The total accrual in the funds as on date is Rs 99,674.59 crore.
The government is unlikely to put a ban on the controversial herbicide Glyphosate as there is no proven record to establish its effects on health or environment, an official source said. The demand to restrict the herbicide, largely used in tea and now HT Bt cotton, has been made by activists alleging it to be a carcinogenic, citing a 2015 study of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). “Although it will be a political decision whether to ban it or not, the official position is that the herbicide is needed for agriculture and is used in many countries, including the US, China, Brazil and Canada. The harmful effects of Glyphosate on human health is yet to be established as the World Health Organisation has not issued any advisory,” the source said. While the Centre may not ban the herbicide, it is also not going to interfere if any state bans its use within its territory, the source added.
In the wake of aggravating financial conditions of two electricity distribution companies (discoms) of Telangana, CARE Ratings has revised its rating outlook for 11 solar generators supplying power to the state from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. Out of these, the agency has downgraded the ratings on projects of two subsidiaries of Acme Solar (Dayakara Solar and Grahati Solar) from A- to BBB+. Projects whose rating outlook has been revised downward include assets of ReNew Power and Mytrah Energy.
Prime minister Modi has set a GDP target of $5 trillion for 2024-25. This translates to nominal growth rate of around 12%, assuming minimum change in the value of Indian rupee vs the dollar. Amitabh Kant, in one of his blogs, writes ‘export or perish’ and, in a recent comment, said that unless we can significantly grow our exports, which have shown a decline on 1.9% y-o-y for April-June 2019, we will find it difficult to reach this 12% growth rate.
