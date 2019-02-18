Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Jet Airways shares in focus

Stock Market Live: Yes Bank shares will assume focus, after the RBI warned of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause.

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 21.65 points or 0.20 per cent down, indicating a weak opening for the stock market.

Asian share markets bounced broadly on Monday as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent, recovering from a sharp fall last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.8 percent to its highest level of the year so far, while Australia’s main index rose 0.7 percent, Reuters reported.

Shares of Yes Bank will assume focus, after the Reserve Bank of India warned of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause. Notably, Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18. Jet Airways shares will also assume focus, after the the firm is looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore via rights issue, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. We bring to you live updates.