Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Jet Airways shares in focus

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 21.65 points or 0.20 per cent down, indicating a weak opening for the stock market.
Asian share markets bounced broadly on Monday as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent, recovering from a sharp fall last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.8 percent to its highest level of the year so far, while Australia’s main index rose 0.7 percent, Reuters reported.
Shares of Yes Bank will assume focus, after the Reserve Bank of India warned of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause. Notably, Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18. Jet Airways shares will also assume focus, after the the firm is looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore via rights issue, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. We bring to you live updates.
Two of Asia’s biggest emerging economies will soon elect leaders, and wagers are already being placed on their currencies. The consensus: Indonesia’s rupiah will trump India’s rupee. It boils down to who retains power among the two pro-business incumbents. Opinion polls show Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to win the April 17 vote, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position appears less secure following regional defeats for his party late last year.
Trade talks continue amid hopes of a resolution, Asian markets look set to start the week upbeat and a parade of central bankers will be closely watched as global economic data disappoints. Here’s what’s moving markets this morning. China-U.S. trade talks resume in Washington this week, after last week’s negotiations yielded claims of progress with few public details. Beijing claimed a “consensus in principle.” President Trump called the meetings “very productive,” and reiterated his willingness to extend a March 1 deadline for increasing tariffs on Chinese goods.
