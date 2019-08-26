Share Market Today Live: Sensex pares gains; Nifty below 10,800; VEDL, Tata Steel shares plunge

Share Market Today News Live Updates: After opening higher, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty erased gains on Monday morning. The Sensex is down 20 points to 36,681 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank, SBI are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 4.5%. Asian shares sank on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-US trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbours of sovereign bonds and gold, while slugging emerging market currencies. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt dropped to their lowest since mid-2016, while gold hit its highest since April 2013 as risk was shunned, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through “calm” negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict, Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday. The increasingly bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides levelling more tariffs on each other’s exports. U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional duty on some $550 billion of targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to spur up the economy. The Sensex is up 400 points to 37,102 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,000-mark. Yes Bank, SBI are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 4.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
With the government having rolled out measures to facilitate an additional `5 lakh crore of bank loans and pushing back the timeline for the one-time registration fee, RC Bhargava believes the auto industry can now look forward to a different environment. Till last Thursday, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki had been reluctant to call an upturn in the festive season but now he believes the environment could change. On Friday, the government lifted the ban on purchase of new vehicles by the government departments and allowed auto buyers enhanced depreciation of 30%.
Amid growing fears that some agricultural loans may have been diverted to non-farm use, the finance ministry has asked state-owned lenders to review their agri portfolios. Loans for exports and education, part of the priority sector, are also up for fresh scrutiny, sources told FE. The government wants to ensure that the priority-sector credit is utilised for intended purposes and not exploited by unscrupulous elements; the drive is also aimed at correcting a big regional disparity in the flow of farm credit, mostly disbursed at a heavily-subsidised interest rate of 4% and comes after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday, the government would upfront a capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to help banks step up lending.
Natarajan Chandrasekaran refuses to be hobbled by the slowdown. The chairman of TataSons believes that while looking for ways to combat the downturn, one must also keep an eye out for opportunities and work to cash in on them. Chandrasekaran says the Tata Group will not hesitate to invest, whether it is in the existing businesses or in focus areas such as digital, consumer and retail. Excerpts from an interview with Shobhana Subramanian:
Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing U.S. crude to its lowest in more than two weeks, as an intensifying U.S.-China trade war knocked confidence in the global economy. Brent crude was down 63 cents, or 1.1%, at $58.71 a barrel by 0232 GMT, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowest since Aug. 15. U.S. oil was down 68 cents, or 1.3%, to $53.49 a barrel, having earlier fallen to $52.96, the lowest since Aug. 9.
Asian shares were a sea of red on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-U.S. trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbours of sovereign bonds, gold and the Japanese yen. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt dropped to their lowest since mid-2016, while gold hit its highest since April 2013 as risk was shunned. The Chinese yuan also came under pressure, with the dollar quoted up at 7.1710 and markets braced for more intervention from Beijing to support the currency.
Fuel supply cut by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to the national carrier Air India on Thursday at six airports due to pending fuel bills by almost eight months is because of an ‘overall lack of adequate funds’, according to Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani even as it doesn’t reflect on the operational performance and recent efforts of the airline in any way, Lohani said in a statement.
