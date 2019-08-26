Share Market Today Live: Sensex pares gains; Nifty below 10,800; VEDL, Tata Steel shares plunge

PSU banks to crack the whip, to review farm credit to stop diversion

Amid growing fears that some agricultural loans may have been diverted to non-farm use, the finance ministry has asked state-owned lenders to review their agri portfolios. Loans for exports and education, part of the priority sector, are also up for fresh scrutiny, sources told FE. The government wants to ensure that the priority-sector credit is utilised for intended purposes and not exploited by unscrupulous elements; the drive is also aimed at correcting a big regional disparity in the flow of farm credit, mostly disbursed at a heavily-subsidised interest rate of 4% and comes after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday, the government would upfront a capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to help banks step up lending.

