Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; DHFL gains 5 per cent

Updated:Jun 12, 2019 9:56:03 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid US-China trade tensions. Today the inflation data will be released later in the day today.

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid US-China trade tensions. Today the inflation data will be released later in the day today. The SGX Nifty today ended at 11,958.50, down 22.50 points from the previous close. Currently, while the Sensex is trading at 39,801.80,  down 149 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is at 11,962.45 level, 38.40 points lower than the last settlement.  The Indian rupee today opened flat at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.44.

Yes Bank’s shares would be in focus today after the rating agency Moody’s put the bank’s rating under review for downgrade on account of its exposure to finance companies. The bank’s shares are trading at 135.85, lower by 3.45 points from the last close. Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) informed exchanges Tuesday that the company has made a full payment towards interest payable on secured redeemable NCDs issued by way of the public issue within the cure period of seven working days. DHFL shares have gained 5 per cent to Rs 94 per share on BSE.

“It has made interest payments in lieu of Rs 961 crores as committed to its debenture holders. With this tranche, the company confirms full payment and will seek rating upgrades from agencies,” DHFL said in an exchange filing.

 

Live Blog

09:56 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Oil prices fall on low demand outlook and rising US inventories

Oil prices fell on Wednesday,  on account of low oil demand outlook and a rise in US crude inventories despite the ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts.

09:50 (IST)12 Jun 2019
China getting hurt by US tariffs badly wants a deal with America says Trump

China, badly hurt by increased American import tariffs, is desperate to have a trade deal with the US, President Donald Trump has asserted, as the trade war between the two economic giants appeared set to escalate in the coming weeks."We're taking in billions and billions of dollars. Companies are leaving China right now and they're coming here because they don't want to pay the tariffs. They're going to other countries. I can tell you China would like to make a deal very badly. They're getting hurt very badly by the tariffs because companies can't pay the tariffs, so they're leaving China,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.Responding to questions, Trump said that China "will subsidise companies so our taxpayer" is not paying for very much of it."A report came out; they're paying for very little of it. But what it's doing is creating a fair playing field, which we've never had with China since the World Trade Organisation,” he said. (Reuters)

09:48 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Nikkei rally runs out of steam on fresh Us-China trade worries

Japan's Nikkei share average struggled to extend gains on Wednesday after a three-day winning streak, as the White House's latest tough stance on China kept worries about a global slowdown intact.The Nikkei rose 0.09% to 21,223.36, with an immediate resistance seen at its 100-day moving average now at 21,272. The broader Topix shed 0.07% to 1,560.16, with decliners outnumbering advancers by about 11 to nine.The market's recovery over the past several sessions from multi-month lows touched earlier this month is running out of steam, due largely to concerns about possible hits to the global economy from trade spats between the United States and China. (Reuters)

09:45 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in talks to turn fibre JV into infra investment trust: reports

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to announce their optic fibre combined entity by the end of this month which will be an infrastructure investment trust in a bid to reduce debt and free up cash to compete with Reliance Jio Infocomm, according to media reports.

 
09:41 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Central Bank Of India invites bids for valuation of Cent Bank Home Finance

Central Bank Of India invites bids from merchant bankers for valuation of Cent Bank Home Finance

09:39 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Asia Stocks-Most fall on China growth fears, trade standoff

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with Malaysia leading declines, as escalating tensions on the U.S.-China trade front and concerns of slowing growth in China curbed risk sentiment. Broader Asian markets were also tepid with investor sentiment soured by deepening dents in the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and China growth worries. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.38% after two days of gains. "Expect investors to remain antsy with U.S. Commerce Secretary expecting no major breakthrough deals, while official rhetoric from China continues to harden," OCBC said in a note. (Reuters)

09:36 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Top losers and gainers among Nifty50

09:20 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Sensex, Nifty open lower, financials drag Indian indices

Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Wednesday morning ahead of inflation data to be released today. Take a look at the top losers and gainers on BSE: 

09:16 (IST)12 Jun 2019
DHFL to use Rs 500 crore proceeds from Aadhar Housing stake sale towards NCD payment

DHFL will use the Rs 500 crore it got from selling stake in subsidiary firm Aadhar Housing Finance Limited towards payment of bonds, sources said Tuesday. The promoter of Aadhar Housing –Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Aruna Wadhawan, who all formed part of promoter and promoter group of DHFL have completely exited Aadhar from June 10, 2019, for about Rs 2,200 crore. (PTI)

Read more:  DHFL to use Rs 500 crore proceeds from Aadhar Housing stake sale towards NCD payment

09:13 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Global Markets: Asia shares on guard as Donald Trump tilts at China, Fed

Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday as the White House took a tough line on a trade deal with China, just as investors were bracing for the latest batch of economic data from the Asian giant. Figures on consumer and producer prices are expected to confirm inflation remains subdued and no bar to further stimulus. Shanghai markets had rallied on Tuesday on news Beijing would allow local governments to use cash from special bonds to fund investment projects. Early Wednesday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up a slim 0.1%, having climbed 1% the day before. (Reuters)

09:13 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Oil falls on weaker oil demand growth, surprise rise in US crude stocks

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a weaker oil demand outlook and a rise in U.S. crude inventories despite growing expectations of ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 76 cents, or 1.22%, at $61.53 a barrel by 0036 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.3%, at $52.58 per barrel. (Reuters)

Read more: Oil falls on weaker oil demand growth, surprise rise in US crude stocks

09:08 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Rupee opens flat at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.44

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.44 on Wednesday morning amid US-China trade tensions.

