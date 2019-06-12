Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; DHFL gains 5 per cent

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid US-China trade tensions. Today the inflation data will be released later in the day today. The SGX Nifty today ended at 11,958.50, down 22.50 points from the previous close. Currently, while the Sensex is trading at 39,801.80,\u00a0 down 149 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is at 11,962.45 level, 38.40 points lower than the last settlement.\u00a0 The Indian rupee today opened flat at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.44. Yes Bank's shares would be in focus today after the rating agency Moody's put the bank's rating under review for downgrade on account of its exposure to finance companies. The bank's shares are trading at 135.85, lower by 3.45 points from the last close.\u00a0Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) informed exchanges Tuesday that the company has made a full payment towards interest payable on secured redeemable NCDs issued by way of the public issue within the cure period of seven working days. DHFL shares have gained 5 per cent to Rs 94 per share on BSE. \u201cIt has made interest payments in lieu of Rs 961 crores as committed to its debenture holders. With this tranche, the company confirms full payment and will seek rating upgrades from agencies,\u201d DHFL said in an exchange filing.