Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra major losers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning tracking global cues. While the Nifty50 was trading at a level of 11,292, up 21 points from the last close at 9:19 AM, Sensex was also trading higher at 38,020.51, 159 points higher than the previous settlement. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at 11,293.50 level, up 21 points from the previous close.
The major gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank and Vedanta, whereas the losers are Asian Paints and ONGC. Stocks of Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel will be in focus today. While rating agency ICRA has downgraded Yes Bank’s Basel III Compliant Tier I and Tier II bonds with a negative outlook, a government panel on Wednesday approved a combined penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Industries’ telecom unit Jio when it resumed operations in 2016, according to media reports.
ICICI Securities on Jubilant Foodworks stocks
We cut our estimates by ~4%; modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 14 / 16 / 21 (%) over FY2019-21E. Maintain BUY with DCF-based revised target price of Rs1,550 (earlier Rs1,600). At our target price, the stock will trade at 44x P/E Mar-21E. Key downside risk includes pressure on margins from aggressive new store expansion.
Rupee opens at 68.98 a dollar against the previous close of 68.97 a dollar on Thursday.