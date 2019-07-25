Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra major losers

  1. Home
Updated:Jul 25, 2019 9:52:55 am

Share Market News: Indian headline indices - Sensex and Nifty open higher tracking global cues. Stocks of Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel will be in focus today.

Share Market Today News Live Updates: Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning tracking global cues. While the Nifty50 was trading at a level of 11,292, up 21 points from the last close at 9:19 AM, Sensex was also trading higher at 38,020.51, 159 points higher than the previous settlement. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at 11,293.50 level, up 21 points from the previous close. 

The major gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank and Vedanta, whereas the losers are Asian Paints and ONGC. Stocks of Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel will be in focus today. While rating agency ICRA has downgraded Yes Bank’s Basel III Compliant Tier I and Tier II bonds with a negative outlook, a government panel on Wednesday approved a combined penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Industries’ telecom unit Jio when it resumed operations in 2016, according to media reports. 

09:42 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Should you buy Jubilant Foodworks stocks

ICICI Securities on Jubilant Foodworks stocks

We cut our estimates by ~4%; modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 14 / 16 / 21 (%) over FY2019-21E. Maintain BUY with DCF-based revised target price of Rs1,550 (earlier Rs1,600). At our target price, the stock will trade at 44x P/E Mar-21E. Key downside risk includes pressure on margins from aggressive new store expansion.

09:33 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Analyst views on Asian Paints numbers

Reliance Securities' views on Asian Paints Q1FY 20 earnings 
 
Revenues beat our expectations by a significant margin helped by solid volumes: Consolidated revenues grew by 17% YoY driven strong performance in the domestic decorative paints business. Standalone revenues grew by 18% YoY. We estimate the decorative paints volumes to have a grown by 15% YoY for the quarter. The automotive segment was sluggish on account of slowdown in the automotive industry. In international business both Egypt and Sri Lanka continued to witness challenging conditions.
EBIDTA beats expectations by a big margin: Gross margins expanded by 30bps YoY and 160bps QoQ. Gross profit grew by a very healthy 18% YoY. EBIDTA grew by 24% YoY (like to like) was very healthy. Impact of INDAS116 on EBIDTA is Rs 620mn entailing an additional growth of 1.2%. Thus even after adjustment for IndAS116, the beat has been quite significant. PAT was significantly ahead of estimates on revenue and margin beat. PAT grew by 14% YoY to Rs 6.6bn

09:29 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Rupee opens lower against the previous close

Rupee opens at 68.98 a dollar against the previous close of 68.97 a dollar on Thursday.

09:26 (IST)25 Jul 2019
