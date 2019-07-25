Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra major losers

Analyst views on Asian Paints numbers

Reliance Securities' views on Asian Paints Q1FY 20 earnings

Revenues beat our expectations by a significant margin helped by solid volumes: Consolidated revenues grew by 17% YoY driven strong performance in the domestic decorative paints business. Standalone revenues grew by 18% YoY. We estimate the decorative paints volumes to have a grown by 15% YoY for the quarter. The automotive segment was sluggish on account of slowdown in the automotive industry. In international business both Egypt and Sri Lanka continued to witness challenging conditions.