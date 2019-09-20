Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: FM addresses key issues ahead of GST council meet

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a Press Conference today in Goa, ahead of the 37th GST Council Meet today. The meet comes amid the ongoing economic slowdown, even as the government has already announced a slew of measures to tackle headwinds in the MSMEs and banking sector. Yesterday, Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a meeting, and said that banks should not declare stressed loan account of MSMEs as non-performing assets (NPA) till March 31, 2020. The minister asking banks to recast MSME loans instead of declaring them NPAs said that banks should sit with the MSME and work out how best they can come out of the issue even if more credit is to be given to the MSME. Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the media after meeting the heads of PSU banks heads.
GST Council: All eyes are on the GST council’s crucial meeting scheduled for Friday. The meeting that will be chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to take up a range of issues to shore up the economy while maintaining the tax collection estimates. A slowing economy and demands for tax cuts from different sectors of the economy have made it difficult for the apex decision making body to accommodate all of them. One of the demands that the council may take up on Friday is about having a single rate of GST on the sale of lottery tickets.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that banks should not declare stressed loan account of MSMEs as non-performing assets (NPA) till March 31, 2020. The minister asking banks to recast MSME loans instead of declaring them NPAs said that banks should sit with the MSME and work out how best they can come out of the issue even if more credit is to be given to the MSME. Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the media after meeting the heads of PSU banks heads.
Ahead of GST Committee Meet, the panel dashed hopes of biscuit makers and the auto industry as the rate cuts on cars and biscuits will not be meted out. The GST Fitment Committee has ruled out rate cuts on biscuits, cookies and cars, TV channels reported early this week. However, the fitment committee is considering a GST cut on hotel tariff of 28% to 18% for rooms rented for Rs 7,500 and above. The same is expected to be revised to Rs 10,000 for 28% slab, ET Now and CNBC TV-18 reported. While both FMCG and auto industries are reeling under a demand slowdown, industry leaders have been making requests to the government for bringing about a tax slab change in the hope of providing a fillip to demand.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 100 points to 36,156, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,700-mark. Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank shares are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 1.5%. Axis Bank, NTPC shares were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 2%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
A few days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Houston, India has got overwhelming support from a group of lawmakers in the US. A group of 44 influential lawmakers has urged President Donald Trump’s administration to put back India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade programme. Even in the month of June, when Donald Trump withdrew this status from India, several members urged him not to proceed with his move as they thought of India as a strategic ally. They feared that the move would increase input costs for American producers.
A downward trajectory for inflation through the next one year would allow more room for repo rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. The rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to meet in early October and announce its policy decision on October 4. Das also hinted that banks may be forced to take relatively larger haircuts on their exposures to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which are plagued by issues of corporate governance.
Quick service restaurant company Wow! Momo Foods has secured $23 million (around Rs 161 crore) in Series B round of funding led by global startup backer Tiger Global. The new round values the company at $120 million up from around $42 million in 2018 after it raised Rs 3 crore from Fabindia MD, William Bissel last year. The company has expanded with 282 outlets of Wow! Momo and 11 outlets of its newest brand Wow! China spread across 15 cities combined. Wow! Momo had forayed into China this year in March.
The total claims filed by creditors against Jet Airways has been updated to Rs 30,907 crore. As on September 6, the resolution professional (RP) of the grounded airline has admitted claims worth Rs 14,054 crore. The RP is yet to verify claims worth Rs 3,202 crore. An earlier notification on claims against Jet Airways showed that total claims stood at Rs 30,588 crore as on August 7. Financial creditors, including domestic and foreign banks, have dues worth over Rs 8,200 crore with Jet Airways.
Gold prices inched higher on Friday on a softer dollar and caution about Sino-U.S. trade talks, while investors looked for clarity on the future path of U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,501.35 per ounce, as of 0142 GMT, adding nearly 1% so far this week in what would be its first weekly gain in four.
US-China trade talksSenior U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting in Washington on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to settle their ongoing trade war, but a lasting peace seems elusive. There is a litany of issues to address, from tariffs on specific products to much broader divides over issues like intellectual property theft and global supply chains. Since trade negotiations between the world’s largest economies broke down in May, both countries have added tariffs on billions of dollars of the others’ goods, broken good faith promises, and traded public insults
Shares of India’s major private sector lender HDFC Bank ended higher on Thursday after the stock went ex-split. HDFC Bank shares closed 0.64% higher at Rs 1,100.40 on BSE. HDFC Bank shares wenr ex-split after the firm received board had approved for sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at its annual general meeting (AGM) held earlier on July 12. Following the 1:1 stock split, HDFC Bank shareholders will now be left with two shares of face value of Re 1 instead of one share of face value of Rs 2 each.
