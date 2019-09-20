Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: FM addresses key issues ahead of GST council meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a Press Conference today at 10 am in Goa, ahead of the 37th GST Council Meet today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a Press Conference today in Goa, ahead of the 37th GST Council Meet today. The meet comes amid the ongoing economic slowdown, even as the government has already announced a slew of measures to tackle headwinds in the MSMEs and banking sector. Yesterday, Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a meeting, and said that banks should not declare stressed loan account of MSMEs as non-performing assets (NPA) till March 31, 2020. The minister asking banks to recast MSME loans instead of declaring them NPAs said that banks should sit with the MSME and work out how best they can come out of the issue even if more credit is to be given to the MSME. Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the media after meeting the heads of PSU banks heads.