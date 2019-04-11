Share market LIVE: Sensex turns positive, Nifty below 11,600; Tata Motors, HUL top gainers

Share market LIVE: The Sensex is up about 30 points to 38,615, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark.

Stock market LIVE: After opening marginally lower, the Sensex turned positive in the morning on Thursday even as the first phase of polling begins. The Sensex is up about 30 points to 38,615, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. Tata Motors, HUL shares are trading 1.5% higher, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Kotak Mahindra, Infosys shares are trading about 1% lower each.

Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected U.S. inflation. The British pound was little changed after European leaders agreed to extend the deadline for UK to leave the union to the end of October, averting a potential crash out of the bloc on Friday with no divorce deal, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.