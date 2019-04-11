Share market LIVE: Sensex turns positive, Nifty below 11,600; Tata Motors, HUL top gainers

Stock market LIVE: After opening marginally lower, the Sensex turned positive in the morning on Thursday even as the first phase of polling begins. The Sensex is up about 30 points to 38,615, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. Tata Motors, HUL shares are trading 1.5% higher, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Kotak Mahindra, Infosys shares are trading about 1% lower each.
Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected U.S. inflation. The British pound was little changed after European leaders agreed to extend the deadline for UK to leave the union to the end of October, averting a potential crash out of the bloc on Friday with no divorce deal, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Investors in Kotak FMP Series 127, a fixed maturity plan (FMPs), which have invested in debt instruments of Essel Group companies, may not receive the full amount on maturity of the scheme. This is because Essel Group is understood to have delayed repayments. Kotak Mutual Fund is understood to conveyed to its investors that the fund might not be able to pay entire redemption amount for the Kotak FMP Series 127, which matured on April 8.
European leaders offered Britain a six-month delay to its Brexit departure Thursday, apparently saving the continent from a chaotic no-deal departure at the end of week. If May accepts the extension and London remains in the EU after May 22, British voters will have to take part in European parliamentary elections. France’s President Emmanuel Macron was the strongest voice opposing a long extension, but most leaders backed it and the French had to settle for a promise that the delay will be reviewed at an EU summit on June 21.
Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production. International benchmark Brent futures were at $71.57 per barrel at 0056 GMT, down 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $64.36 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement. U.S. crude inventories rose 7 million barrels to 456.6 million barrels in the last week, their highest since November 2017, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
What’s all the fuss about? Maybe the world economy isn’t in such terrible shape, after all. New projections from the International Monetary Fund, published Tuesday, show that expansion still has some legs. Growth will be a not-too-shabby 3.3% this year. That’s down from a previous forecast of 3.5%. So, yes, it’s a cut. But not a dramatic one. These numbers are a ways from one IMF definition of recession, 2.5%, and miles from the contraction recorded in 2009. Superlatives about the lowest growth since the Great Recession are misleading.
Insider trading is trading on the basis of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) that is not generally available to everyone. Insider trading is prohibited since it allows certain individuals with access to UPSI to profit from information asymmetry. In recent times, SEBI has stepped up the regulation of insider trading. In 2015, SEBI had put in place a new framework for prohibition of insider trading based on the report of an expert committee.
Gold on Thursday hovered near a two-week peak touched in the previous session, as the dollar struggled after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank signalled steady interest rates amid a slowing global economy. Spot gold was flat at $1,307.91 per ounce as of 0110 GMT, after touching its highest since March 28 at $1,310.50 in the previous session.
Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected U.S. inflation. The British pound was little changed after European leaders agreed to extend the deadline for UK to leave the union to the end of October, averting a potential crash out of the bloc on Friday with no divorce deal. But investors’ risk appetite was generally capped by U.S. threats earlier this week to slap tariffs on goods from the European Union.
