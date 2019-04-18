Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs; Reliance Industries up 2%, Jet Airways down 10%

Share market LIVE: The Nifty touched a new high of 11,856.15.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty moved to fresh record highs on Thursday morning, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex hit a new all-time high of 39,487.45, up 212 points from previous close. The Nifty touched a new high of 11,856.15. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries jumped by more than 2% at Rs 1,375.50, ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Shares of private sector airline slumped by 10% to Rs 216.45 on NSE.

Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.08 per cent, trading just below its highest since late July 2018 brushed on Wednesday. Australian shares advanced a quarter of a per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was a shade lower. We bring to you live updates.