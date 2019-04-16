Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open marginally higher; ICICI Bank, Wipro in focus

Share market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.07 per cent up at 11,745 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.07 per cent up at 11,745 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian stocks hovered below a nine-month peak on Tuesday after disappointing bank earnings dented Wall Street, though recent signs the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed.

Shares of IT major Wipro will be in focus, ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. ICICI Bank shares will also be in focus, after global research firm Goldman Sachs maintained a buy call with a target price of Rs 492 on the shares. Jet Airways shares will be on the radar after the airline failed to get SoS funds from lenders. We bring to you live updates.