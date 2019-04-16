Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open marginally higher; ICICI Bank, Wipro in focus

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.07 per cent up at 11,745 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian stocks hovered below a nine-month peak on Tuesday after disappointing bank earnings dented Wall Street, though recent signs the global economy is likely to avoid a sharper downturn helped limit the losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed.
Shares of IT major Wipro will be in focus, ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. ICICI Bank shares will also be in focus, after global research firm Goldman Sachs maintained a buy call with a target price of Rs 492 on the shares. Jet Airways shares will be on the radar after the airline failed to get SoS funds from lenders. We bring to you live updates.
Unsure of when the telecom industry will see the return of rational pricing, Vodafone Idea will leverage its asset base to improve market penetration and drive up the average revenue per user (ARPU), CEO Balesh Sharma said on Monday. Sharma added the telco would partner content providers to help push up revenues. The country’s largest telco, with 387 million subscribers, has launched a `35 minimum recharge plan to drive ARPUs and is open to raising the price but only after doing full due diligence.
India’s exports rose to a five-month high of 11% in March on account of higher growth mainly in pharma, chemicals and engineeringsectors, marking the outbound shipments at $331 billion for FY18-19, official data showed on Monday. Merchandise exports in March stood at $32.55 billion against $29.32 billion in the same month last year. This is the best growth rate for exports since October 2018, when shipments grew by 17.86%. Imports rose by 1.44% to $43.44 billion in March 2019.
Apple Inc and its allies on Monday will kick off a jury trial against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc in San Diego, alleging that Qualcomm engaged in illegal patent licensing practices and seeking up to $27 billion in damages. Qualcomm, for its part, alleges that Apple forced its longtime business partners to quit paying some royalties and is seeking up to $15 billion. Filed by Apple in early 2017, the lawsuit in federal court revolves around the modem chips that connect devices like the iPhone or Apple Watch to wireless data networks. Qualcomm has spent the past two years mounting a pressure campaign of smaller legal skirmishes against Apple, seeking – and in some cases obtaining – iPhone sales bans for violating its patents.
