Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower on US-China trade tensions; Titan, Reliance Capital in focus

Updated:May 08, 2019 8:56:17 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 67 points lower at 11,475, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian equities tracked Wall Street’s slide on Wednesday as the latest developments in the US-China trade conflict fanned fresh fears about global growth, driving support for safe-haven government bonds. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, stooping to its lowest level since late March, Reuters re-ported. 

Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing 1.65 percent and the Dow shedding 1.8 percent on the U.S.-China trade concerns, the report added. 

Back home, shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra will assume focus, after a Kotak Securities report noted that more that 95 per cent of the promoter shareholding has been pledged. Shares of Tata group’s jewellery major Titan will assume focus ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Vedanta shares will also be on investor’s rafar, after the firm reported a 45% drop in profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

08:56 (IST)08 May 2019
Patanjali’s Ruchi Soya plan hits a speed breaker; DBS to move NCLT

DBS Bank-Singapore told the Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday it would move the tribunal against Patanjali Ayurved’s proposed Rs 4,350-crore resolution plan for debt-laden Ruchi Soya. The foreign bank claimed it has not received a fair value on assets although it enjoys the status of a first charge holder. Adjourning the hearing, the two-member NCLT bench also asked the resolution professional (RP) to submit a summary of how Patanjali intended to fund the acquisition.

08:47 (IST)08 May 2019
Gold firms as Sino-US trade concerns dampen risk appetite

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as renewed concerns on U.S.-China trade dispute upset risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven assets.  Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,285.76 per ounce as of 0109 GMT.  U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,287.40 an ounce. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for two days of trade talks this week, China said on Tuesday, setting up a last-ditch bid for a deal that would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

08:46 (IST)08 May 2019
Oil prices firm amid US sanctions on crude exporters Iran, Venezuela

Oil prices stabilised on Wednesday as markets remained relatively tight amid U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.56 per barrel at 0057 GMT on Wednesday, 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, above their last settlement. Brent crude oil futures were at $69.94 per barrel, 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, above their last close. With U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela in place, analysts said global oil markets remained tight.

08:46 (IST)08 May 2019
Seeking to avert higher tariffs, China dispatches top negotiator Liu He to US

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for two days of trade talks this week, China said on Tuesday, setting up a last-ditch bid for a deal that would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. officials have accused China of reneging in the past week on substantial commitments made during months of negotiations aimed at ending their trade war, prompting Trump to issue a new deadline to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

08:45 (IST)08 May 2019
Donald Trump tax returns from 1985-94 show $1 billion in losses, says report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump’s official Internal Revenue Service tax transcripts. The newspaper said Trump posted losses in excess of $250 million in both 1990 and 1991, which appeared to be more than double any other individual U.S. taxpayer, based on IRS data. Trump lost so much money that he was able to avoid paying income taxes for eight of the 10 years, the Times said.

