Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower on US-China trade tensions; Titan, Reliance Capital in focus

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 67 points lower at 11,475, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian equities tracked Wall Street's slide on Wednesday as the latest developments in the US-China trade conflict fanned fresh fears about global growth, driving support for safe-haven government bonds.\u00a0MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, stooping to its lowest level since late March, Reuters re-ported.\u00a0 Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing 1.65 percent and the Dow shedding 1.8 percent on the U.S.-China trade concerns, the report added.\u00a0 Back home, shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra will assume focus, after a Kotak Securities report noted that more that 95 per cent of the promoter shareholding has been pledged. Shares of Tata group's jewellery major Titan will assume focus ahead of its Q4 results scheduled to be reported today.\u00a0Vedanta shares will also be on investor's rafar, after the firm reported a 45% drop in profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.