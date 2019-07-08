Share market LIVE: Sensex down 330 points, Nifty near 11,700; Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank shares plunge

Share market LIVE: The stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–extended decline on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues, even as Budget announcements weigh. The Sensex is down 370 points to 39,173.34 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,700-mark. Shares of India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki plunged more than 2.7% to Rs 6,190, after the firm cut production for the 5th consecutive month. Yes Bank shares tanked more than 2% to Rs 86.70. The overhang of the Budget is likely to continue in the next week in stock markets as the offshoots of certain implementations will be visible in the capital markets, SAMCO Securities said in a note. As the divergence between Nifty and Nifty Midcap/ Small cap indices in June is way above the past few years, there is higher likelihood of a larger correction in large caps compared to the broader indices, added the research firm.
Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors wagered on a less aggressive policy easing in the United States, while the Turkish lira held near two-week lows after the country’s president dismissed its central bank governor over the weekend. Global equities have generally been bolstered by expectations that central banks will keep interest rates at or near record lows to boost economic growth. Those expectations were tempered by a US labor report that showed nonfarm payrolls jumped 224,000 in June, beating forecasts for 160,000, in a sign the world’s largest economy still had fire. Asian shares tracked Wall Street, which fell from record highs on Friday, Reuters reported.
Given how resource-constrained the government is, and the fact that higher government borrowing tends to raise interest rates—and, therefore, crowd out private sector borrowers—it is not surprising it is contemplating borrowing abroad; the fact that India’s foreign debt is low makes the move seem relatively risk-free. Last Thursday, the chief economic advisor had suggested India should tap the global markets because money was abundant and, therefore, cheap; and on Friday, the finance minister announced this in the Budget.
After a dismal 2018-19, during which profits grew a shade under 4%, corporate India is bracing for more pain, as high frequency indicators suggest demand is weaker than ever. Expectations have never been more tempered and the Street will be satisfied if there aren’t too many disappointments. Analysts at Kotak Instituional Equities (KIE) expect net profits for the universe of companies that it tracks to grow by just 1.3% year-on-year; excluding banks, which should report strong numbers due to a helpful base effect, the profits are tipped to fall 6.7% y-o-y. That sums up the mood on the Street.
After the Union Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman extended the benefit of Section 80C for investments into Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) exchange traded fund (ETF), experts say that the move will boost retail investor participation. FM Nirmala Sitharaman noted that ETFs have proved to be an important investment opportunity for retail investors and has turned out to be a good instrument for Government of India’s divestment programme. “To expand this further, Government will offer an investment option in ETFs on the lines of Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS). This would also encourage long term investment in CPSEs,” she said in her Budget speech.
The finance bill 2019 is now tabled in parliament and the tax proposals show a clear consistent approach followed by the Govt. where measures to promote automation, comprehensive profiling of tax payer information, digitization & deepening quality of Indian capital markets (offshore and onshore) have been given focus. The Government has stuck to its guns in so far as personal tax slabs are concerned with no changes in slabs applicable to individual tax payers. The Government has been prudent in choosing to impose an increased surcharge for mega rich over imposing a new tax in the form of inheritance tax which would require significant bandwidth to administer and create other challenges to the next generation.
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced an additional tax of 20 per cent on buyback of equity shares by listed companies, share buybacks will no longer remain tax efficient as compared to distributing dividends. Earlier, while distribution of dividends incurred a Dividend Distribuion Tax for firms, and further at the hands of the investors, the tax liability during a share buyback by used to rest only with the investor. The Budget has now introduced 20% tax on distributed income for buyback of equity shares listed on a recognized stock exchange.
