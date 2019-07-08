Share market LIVE: Sensex down 330 points, Nifty near 11,700; Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank shares plunge

The 30-share index was trading 249.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,644.21 at 0930 hours. (File Photo)

Share market LIVE: The stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–extended decline on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues, even as Budget announcements weigh. The Sensex is down 370 points to 39,173.34 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,700-mark. Shares of India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki plunged more than 2.7% to Rs 6,190, after the firm cut production for the 5th consecutive month. Yes Bank shares tanked more than 2% to Rs 86.70. The overhang of the Budget is likely to continue in the next week in stock markets as the offshoots of certain implementations will be visible in the capital markets, SAMCO Securities said in a note. As the divergence between Nifty and Nifty Midcap/ Small cap indices in June is way above the past few years, there is higher likelihood of a larger correction in large caps compared to the broader indices, added the research firm.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors wagered on a less aggressive policy easing in the United States, while the Turkish lira held near two-week lows after the country’s president dismissed its central bank governor over the weekend. Global equities have generally been bolstered by expectations that central banks will keep interest rates at or near record lows to boost economic growth. Those expectations were tempered by a US labor report that showed nonfarm payrolls jumped 224,000 in June, beating forecasts for 160,000, in a sign the world’s largest economy still had fire. Asian shares tracked Wall Street, which fell from record highs on Friday, Reuters reported.