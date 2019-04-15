Share market live: Sensex, Nifty marginally up, TCS up 3%, Infosys down 3%

The stock market--Sensex and Nifty--opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up about 48.58 points to 38,815.69, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,600-mark. TCS shares are trading around 3% higher at Rs 2,071.50, while Infosys shares are down 3.78% to Rs 719.55, after they posted their Q3 results on Friday. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.