By: | Updated:Apr 15, 2019 9:44 am

The stock market--Sensex and Nifty--opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up about 48.58 points to 38,815.69, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,600-mark.

The stock market–Sensex and Nifty–opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up about 48.58 points to 38,815.69, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,600-mark. TCS shares are trading around 3% higher at Rs 2,071.50, while Infosys shares are down 3.78% to Rs 719.55, after they posted their Q3 results on Friday.

Live Blog

09:44 (IST)15 Apr 2019
Asian shares near 9-month highs, helped by U.S. optimism on China trade talks

Asian shares neared nine-month highs on Monday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped U.S.-China trade talks were approaching a final lap, while strong Chinese export and bank loan data boosted confidence in the global economy. Also read: Asian shares near 9-month highs, helped by U.S. optimism on China trade talks

 
09:38 (IST)15 Apr 2019
Share market live: Sensex, Nifty marginally up, TCS up 3%, Infosys down 3%

The stock market--Sensex and Nifty--opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up about 48.58 points to 38,815.69, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,600-mark. TCS shares are trading around 3% higher at Rs 2,071.50, while Infosys shares are down 3.78% to Rs 719.55, after they posted their Q3 results on Friday.

