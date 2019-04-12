Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower on weak cues; TCS, Infosys in focus ahead of Q4 results

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 34 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 11,643 indicating a flat to negative opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Shares of IT majors Infosys, TCS will assume focus ahead of their Q4 results scheduled to be announced today. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after the firm suspended its international operations. We bring to you Live updates.
Asian shares were flat and U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings, although stronger U.S. economic data helped offset some concerns about global growth. Early in the trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely higher, up 0.03 percent. Higher Chinese iron ore prices helped Australian shares outpace regional markets, pushing Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 0.1 percent. The weak gains in Asian markets followed a choppy session on Wall Street that left major indexes treading water, hemmed in by anxiety ahead of corporate earnings and worries about a global economic slowdown, which capped gains from upbeat U.S. economic data.
Non-food credit, or loans to individuals and companies, grew 13.75% y-o-y during the fortnight ended March 29, slower than the 14.4% y-o-y growth in the previous fortnight. During the comparable fortnight a year ago, the non-food credit growth of the scheduled commercial banks stood at 10.54%, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Meanwhile, deposits in the banking system grew 10% y-o-y during the fortnight ended March 29, similar to the growth reported in the fortnight ended March 15. The bank deposit growth in the fortnight ended February 15 was at 10.2%, the highest in at least one-and-a-half years, showed RBI data. The modest increase in deposits has been a cause for concern.
The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector is estimated to comprise of over 63 million enterprises and contributes 28.8% to the GDP of the country. Most importantly, the sector employs around 111 million people, 26% of the total workforce. Yet, according to a 2018 report by TransUnion CIBIL-SIDBI, credit to MSME entities accounts for only 14% of total formal credit in India. As per the report, an additional 10% of loans go to MSME owners in their individual capacity, often against collateral of property and vehicles.
A study by proxy advisory firm, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has identified 75 companies with large cash holdings which can return Rs 1.1 lakh crore to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks. Based on FY18 financial statements of the BSE 500 companies, the study has identified 75 companies that can distribute about half of their on-balance-sheet cash (including cash equivalents) to shareholders, as dividends or buybacks. The cash available for distribution approximates one year’s profit after tax for these companies.
Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela. International Brent crude oil futures were at $71.01 per barrel at 0042 GMT, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.78 per barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their previous settlement.
Gold prices steadied on Friday, having posted their biggest daily decline in two weeks in the previous session after robust U.S. economic data lifted the dollar. Spot gold was up about 0.1 percent at $1,293.19 per ounce as of 0123 GMT, after slipping more than one percent on Thursday. For the week, gold is up about 0.1 percent, on track to eke out its first weekly gain in three.
