Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower on weak cues; TCS, Infosys in focus ahead of Q4 results

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 34 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 11,643 indicating a flat to negative opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares were flat and US Treasury yields pulled back on Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings, although stronger US economic data helped offset some concerns about global growth. Early in the trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely higher, up 0.03 percent, Reuters reported.

Shares of IT majors Infosys, TCS will assume focus ahead of their Q4 results scheduled to be announced today. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after the firm suspended its international operations. We bring to you Live updates.